Photo Gallery: Commencement 2022

"It feels like coming home because this is home," President Joe Biden said in his commencement speech to the Class of 2022. Joanna Lee/THE REVIEW Joanna Lee/THE REVIEW Joanna Lee/THE REVIEW A Class of 2022 graduate applauds her loved ones in the stands as a thank you for their support. Joanna Lee/THE REVIEW Graduates whip out their devices to record as Biden walks on stage. Joanna Lee/THE REVIEW Joanna Lee/THE REVIEW Biden and university President Dennis Assanis snap a selfie. Joanna Lee/THE REVIEW Joanna Lee/THE REVIEW Joanna Lee/THE REVIEW Tatiana Copeland, who was awarded an honorary degree, steals a kiss from the President after receiving her award. Joanna Lee/THE REVIEW Gerret Copeland recieves his honorary degree. Joanna Lee/THE REVIEW Honorary degree awardee, Arup K. Chakraborty, poses for a photo after receiving his degree. Joanna Lee/THE REVIEW Sen. Tom Carper and Biden lean in to chat as the ceremony proceeds. Joanna Lee/THE REVIEW Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester makes an appearance at commencement. Joanna Lee/THE REVIEW Warner award winner, Valerie Light, and Taylor Award winner, Jonathan Martin, greet their fellow graduates. These awards are given to two seniors for academic achievement, leadership and community service by the UD Alumni Association. Joanna Lee/THE REVIEW Joanna Lee/THE REVIEW Many graduates showed off their decorated caps on the morning of May 28. Joanna Lee/THE REVIEW Joanna Lee/THE REVIEW While graduates arrived at Delaware Stadium around 6 a.m., the ceremony did not start until 9:30 a.m.. Graduates munched on hot dogs and chips and chatted with their friends to pass time before the ceremony. Joanna Lee/THE REVIEW Contributing photographer Joanna Lee and Editor-in-Chief Tara Lennon contributed to this article.