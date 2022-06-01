76.2 F
Photo Gallery: Commencement 2022

“It feels like coming home because this is home,” President Joe Biden said in his commencement speech to the Class of 2022. Joanna Lee/THE REVIEW
Joanna Lee/THE REVIEW
Joanna Lee/THE REVIEW
A Class of 2022 graduate applauds her loved ones in the stands as a thank you for their support. Joanna Lee/THE REVIEW
Graduates whip out their devices to record as Biden walks on stage. Joanna Lee/THE REVIEW
Joanna Lee/THE REVIEW
Biden and university President Dennis Assanis snap a selfie. Joanna Lee/THE REVIEW
Joanna Lee/THE REVIEW
Joanna Lee/THE REVIEW
Tatiana Copeland, who was awarded an honorary degree, steals a kiss from the President after receiving her award. Joanna Lee/THE REVIEW
Gerret Copeland recieves his honorary degree. Joanna Lee/THE REVIEW
Honorary degree awardee, Arup K. Chakraborty, poses for a photo after receiving his degree. Joanna Lee/THE REVIEW
Sen. Tom Carper and Biden lean in to chat as the ceremony proceeds. Joanna Lee/THE REVIEW
Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester makes an appearance at commencement. Joanna Lee/THE REVIEW
Warner award winner, Valerie Light, and Taylor Award winner, Jonathan Martin, greet their fellow graduates. These awards are given to two seniors for academic achievement, leadership and community service by the UD Alumni Association. Joanna Lee/THE REVIEW
Joanna Lee/THE REVIEW
Many graduates showed off their decorated caps on the morning of May 28. Joanna Lee/THE REVIEW
Joanna Lee/THE REVIEW
While graduates arrived at Delaware Stadium around 6 a.m., the ceremony did not start until 9:30 a.m.. Graduates munched on hot dogs and chips and chatted with their friends to pass time before the ceremony. Joanna Lee/THE REVIEW

Contributing photographer Joanna Lee and Editor-in-Chief Tara Lennon contributed to this article.

