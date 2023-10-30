Photo Gallery: D1 hockey’s blazing win over Liberty University.

Photographer Jacob Letnaunchyn captures the men’s Division I hockey team claim a 6-3 win against No. 4-ranked Liberty University at Fred Rust Arena on Oct. 27.

