Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Photo Gallery: D1 hockey’s blazing win over Liberty University.

GalleriesPhoto Gallery: D1 hockey's blazing win over Liberty University.
Jacob Letnaunchyn/ THE REVIEW

Photographer Jacob Letnaunchyn captures the men’s Division I hockey team claim a 6-3 win against No. 4-ranked Liberty University at Fred Rust Arena on Oct. 27.

Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW
Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW
Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW
Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW
Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW
Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW
Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW
Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW
Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW
Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW
Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW
Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW
Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW
Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW
Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW
Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW
Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW
Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW

GET THE LATEST CAMPUS NEWS

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check out our other content

Check out other tags:

" Kim Kardashian" Midnight Muse Studio"2013 caa tournament""A Charlie Brown Christmas""A Nightmare Before Christmas"

Most Popular Articles

The University of Delaware's Independent Student Newspaper

Explore

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Newspaper Theme.