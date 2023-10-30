Photo Gallery: D1 hockey’s blazing win over Liberty University. GalleriesPhoto Gallery: D1 hockey's blazing win over Liberty University. FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Jacob Letnaunchyn/ THE REVIEW October 30, 2023 Photographer Jacob Letnaunchyn captures the men’s Division I hockey team claim a 6-3 win against No. 4-ranked Liberty University at Fred Rust Arena on Oct. 27. Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW Please leave this field emptyGET THE LATEST CAMPUS NEWS SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER EMAIL ADDRESS * THANKS FOR SUBSCRIBING! LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ Check out our other content 3 & Out: Yarns, Blue Hens make quick work of Towson, turn to Elon with quarterback questions October 30, 2023 Poem: Remembering Tasty Wok October 30, 2023 Photo Gallery: Delaware buries Towson early, rolls to road win October 29, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp 3 & Out: Yarns, Blue Hens make quick work of Towson, turn to Elon with quarterback questions October 30, 2023 Poem: Remembering Tasty Wok October 30, 2023 Photo Gallery: Delaware buries Towson early, rolls to road win October 29, 2023 Photo Gallery: Sean’s House and Dagda the therapy dog October 28, 2023 What the UAW strike means for the working class October 27, 2023 After falling short on Senior Night, Delaware men’s soccer aims to clinch CAA tournament spot Saturday October 27, 2023 Check out other tags: " Kim Kardashian" Midnight Muse Studio"2013 caa tournament""A Charlie Brown Christmas""A Nightmare Before Christmas" Most Popular Articles 3 & Out: Yarns, Blue Hens make quick work of Towson, turn to Elon with quarterback questions Poem: Remembering Tasty Wok Photo Gallery: Delaware buries Towson early, rolls to road win Photo Gallery: Sean’s House and Dagda the therapy dog What the UAW strike means for the working class After falling short on Senior Night, Delaware men’s soccer aims to clinch CAA tournament spot Saturday Book Review: “Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Chalice of the Gods” Opinion: The Creative Arts Club inaugural talent showcase