Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Photo Gallery: D3 Ice Hockey wins 5-3 against Salisbury University

Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW

Photographer Hannah Paliath captures Delaware’s D3 Ice Hockey team as they come out on top of Salisbury University with a 5-3 win on Oct. 13.

Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW
Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW
Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW
Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW
Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW
Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW
Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW
Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW
Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW
Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW
Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW
Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW
Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW
Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW
Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW
Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW
Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW
Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW

