Sunday, October 15, 2023

Photo Gallery: Day in the Life of a UDMB Golden Girl

GalleriesPhoto Gallery: Day in the Life of a UDMB Golden Girl
Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW

Photographer and University of Delaware’s Marching Band Golden Girl, Gianna Houck, offers a glimpse into the experience of a home game day.

My day starts bright and early at 7:00 a.m. Happy Game Day!

Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW
I first begin by doing my hair: sectioning pieces and parts, bobby pins and hairspray galore, and finally, the iconic HENS hair piece and bright yellow clips!

Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW
Next up: makeup!

Gianna houck/THE REVIEW
The lovely morning walk across East Delaware Avenue to our report location: the Amy E. du Pont Music Building.

Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW
This is a block band, where the attendance of every member of the band is taken!

Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW
The drive in the bus to the stadium.

Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW
Morning rehearsal time!

Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW
The clouds begin to roll in at the end of morning rehearsal.

Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW
Time to change into our gorgeous Golden Girl costumes!

Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW
You can’t forget to hairspray one last time!

Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW
Can’t forget the classic hen face stickers!

Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW
Our Golden Girls tailgate banner!

Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW
We drop our bags under the east concourse of the stadium.

Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW
Happy first quarter! We love sitting with the band as they play their tunes.

Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW
Color guard joins us there too!

Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW
Almost time for Pregame!

Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW
One of our fantastic drum majors, Andrew Steinberg!

Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW
Our wonderful band after our amazing halftime performance!

Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW
The beautiful view after our Postgame performance.

Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW
Happy end of Game Day! Time to head home!

Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW

GET THE LATEST CAMPUS NEWS

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check out our other content

Check out other tags:

" Kim Kardashian" Midnight Muse Studio"2013 caa tournament""A Charlie Brown Christmas""A Nightmare Before Christmas"

Most Popular Articles

The University of Delaware's Independent Student Newspaper

Explore

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Newspaper Theme.