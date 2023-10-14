Photo Gallery: Day in the Life of a UDMB Golden Girl

Photographer and University of Delaware’s Marching Band Golden Girl, Gianna Houck, offers a glimpse into the experience of a home game day.

My day starts bright and early at 7:00 a.m. Happy Game Day!



Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW I first begin by doing my hair: sectioning pieces and parts, bobby pins and hairspray galore, and finally, the iconic HENS hair piece and bright yellow clips!



Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW Next up: makeup!



Gianna houck/THE REVIEW

The lovely morning walk across East Delaware Avenue to our report location: the Amy E. du Pont Music Building.



Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW This is a block band, where the attendance of every member of the band is taken!



Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW The drive in the bus to the stadium.



Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW

Morning rehearsal time!



Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW The clouds begin to roll in at the end of morning rehearsal.



Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW

Time to change into our gorgeous Golden Girl costumes!



Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW

You can’t forget to hairspray one last time!



Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW Can’t forget the classic hen face stickers!



Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW Our Golden Girls tailgate banner!



Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW

We drop our bags under the east concourse of the stadium.



Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW Happy first quarter! We love sitting with the band as they play their tunes.



Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW Color guard joins us there too!



Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW Almost time for Pregame!



Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW One of our fantastic drum majors, Andrew Steinberg!



Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW

Our wonderful band after our amazing halftime performance!



Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW The beautiful view after our Postgame performance.



Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW

Happy end of Game Day! Time to head home!



Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW