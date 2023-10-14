Photo Gallery: Day in the Life of a UDMB Golden Girl GalleriesPhoto Gallery: Day in the Life of a UDMB Golden Girl FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW October 14, 2023 Photographer and University of Delaware’s Marching Band Golden Girl, Gianna Houck, offers a glimpse into the experience of a home game day. My day starts bright and early at 7:00 a.m. Happy Game Day!Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW I first begin by doing my hair: sectioning pieces and parts, bobby pins and hairspray galore, and finally, the iconic HENS hair piece and bright yellow clips!Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW Next up: makeup!Gianna houck/THE REVIEW The lovely morning walk across East Delaware Avenue to our report location: the Amy E. du Pont Music Building.Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW This is a block band, where the attendance of every member of the band is taken!Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW The drive in the bus to the stadium.Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW Morning rehearsal time!Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW The clouds begin to roll in at the end of morning rehearsal.Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW Time to change into our gorgeous Golden Girl costumes!Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW You can’t forget to hairspray one last time!Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW Can’t forget the classic hen face stickers!Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW Our Golden Girls tailgate banner!Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW We drop our bags under the east concourse of the stadium.Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW Happy first quarter! We love sitting with the band as they play their tunes.Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW Color guard joins us there too!Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW Almost time for Pregame!Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW One of our fantastic drum majors, Andrew Steinberg!Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW Our wonderful band after our amazing halftime performance!Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW The beautiful view after our Postgame performance.Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW Happy end of Game Day! Time to head home!Gianna Houck/THE REVIEW Please leave this field emptyGET THE LATEST CAMPUS NEWS SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER EMAIL ADDRESS * THANKS FOR SUBSCRIBING! LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ Check out our other content Photo Gallery: International Coffee Hour October 15, 2023 Poem: Time deficient October 13, 2023 Chicken Scratch: Henny Day Now: October 15th October 13, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Photo Gallery: International Coffee Hour October 15, 2023 Poem: Time deficient October 13, 2023 Chicken Scratch: Henny Day Now: October 15th October 13, 2023 Photo Gallery: “Blue Hens Stand with Israel” vigil held Thursday night October 13, 2023 Mosaic Tries Something New: Carlo’s Bake Shop Express October 12, 2023 How the Phillies dominated the Marlins in Wild Card matchup to set up NLDS rematch October 12, 2023 Check out other tags: " Kim Kardashian" Midnight Muse Studio"2013 caa tournament""A Charlie Brown Christmas""A Nightmare Before Christmas" Most Popular Articles Photo Gallery: International Coffee Hour Poem: Time deficient Chicken Scratch: Henny Day Now: October 15th Photo Gallery: “Blue Hens Stand with Israel” vigil held Thursday night Mosaic Tries Something New: Carlo’s Bake Shop Express How the Phillies dominated the Marlins in Wild Card matchup to set up NLDS rematch Photo Gallery: Delaware field hockey wins against American University Playlist: The Review’s coming-out-of-the-closet anthems