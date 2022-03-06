64.7 F
Sunday, March 6, 2022
Photo Gallery: Delaware advances in CAA tournament with 66-56 win over Drexel

Delaware advanced to the semifinals of the CAA Championships for the first time since 2019-2020 with a 66-56 over Drexel. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
Delaware’s Ebby Asamoah is introduced in the pre-game of Delaware’s 66-56 win over Drexel in the CAA quarterfinals. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
Delaware’s Andrew Carr and Drexel’s Amari Williams take the tipoff in the first half of Delaware’s 66-56 win over Drexel in the CAA quarterfinals. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
Delaware’s Jameer Nelson Jr. drives for a layup in the first half of Delaware’s 66-56 win over Drexel in the CAA quarterfinals. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
Jyare Davis attempts a jumper over Drexel’s Melik Martine in the first half of Delaware’s 66-56 win over Drexel in the CAA quarterfinals. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
Delaware’s Dylan Painter (left) looks for a pass in the first half of Delaware’s 66-56 win over Drexel in the CAA quarterfinals. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
Delaware’s Andrew Carr attempts a bounce pass in the first half of Delaware’s 66-56 win over Drexel in the CAA quarterfinals. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
Delaware’s Dylan Painter takes a contested jumper over Drexel’s James Butler in the first half of Delaware’s 66-56 win over Drexel in the CAA quarterfinals. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
The Delaware pep band attempts to distract Drexel’s James Butler in the first half of Delaware’s 66-56 win over Drexel in the CAA quarterfinals. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
Delaware’s Ryan Allen goes in for a leftie layup over Drexel’s Coletrane Washington in the first half of Delaware’s 66-56 win over Drexel in the CAA quarterfinals. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
Delaware’s Ryan Allen celebrates a three pointer in the first half of Delaware’s 66-56 win over Drexel in the CAA quarterfinals. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
Delaware’s Jameer Nelson Jr. goes in for the one handed slam in the first half of Delaware’s 66-56 win over Drexel in the CAA quarterfinals. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
Delaware’s Anthony Ochefu (left) and Dylan Painter (right) celebrate on the bench in the second half of Delaware’s 66-56 win over Drexel in the CAA quarterfinals. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
Delaware’s Jyare Davis puts in a layup in the second half of Delaware’s 66-56 win over Drexel in the CAA quarterfinals. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
The Delaware bench celebrates a three point play opportunity in the second half of Delaware’s 66-56 win over Drexel in the CAA quarterfinals. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
Delaware’s Andrew Carr battles for the basketball against Drexel’s Mate Okros (left) and James Butler (right) in the second half of Delaware’s 66-56 win over Drexel in the CAA quarterfinals. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
Drexel’s Camren Wynter attempts a shot over Delaware’s Ebby Asamoah (left) in the second half of Delaware’s 66-56 win over Drexel in the CAA quarterfinals. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
Delaware’s Jyare Davis throws down a dunk in the second half of Delaware’s 66-56 win over Drexel in the CAA quarterfinals. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
Delaware’s Kevin Anderson celebrates with his teammates in the second half of Delaware’s 66-56 win over Drexel in the CAA quarterfinals. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
Delaware’s Andrew Carr (left) and Jyare Davis (right) embrace after Davis draws a foul in the second half of Delaware’s 66-56 win over Drexel in the CAA quarterfinals. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
