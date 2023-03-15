Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Photo gallery: Delaware baseball falls to No. 18 Maryland 13-11 in windy, extra-inning contest

SportsBaseballPhoto gallery: Delaware baseball falls to No. 18 Maryland 13-11 in windy, extra-inning contest
Eva Pumo/The Review
Infielder Joey Loynd (#29) and pitcher Wyatt Nelson (#43) share a laugh in between innings during Wednesday’s 13-11 loss to Maryland at Bob Hannah Stadium. Eva Pumo/The Review
After connecting of one of his two hits in Wednesday’s game, right fielder Brett Lesher (#19) collects himself at first base with his baserunning coach. Eva Pumo/The Review
Delaware star Bryce Greenly (above) slides into third, beating a throw from the Terrapins outfield. Greenly was an impressive 3-of-5 at the plate. Eva Pumo/The Review
A web-gem, diving stop was made by redshirt junior Eric Ludman (above) at first base. Eva Pumo/The Review
Eric Ludman (above) makes a throw from his knees Wednesday afternoon. Ludman went 1-of-4 from the plate. Eva Pumo/The Review
Maryland started off with a bang, scoring three runs in the top of the first. The Hens, though, answered with five runs in the bottom of the first to set the tone for the high-scoring affair. Eva Pumo/The Review
On the mound to start the game for the Blue Hens was pitcher Nate Rolka (above). The redshirt junior pitched the first inning, allowing three runs, three hits and walking three batters before getting out of a jam. Eva Pumo/The Review
Greenly (above) continued his monster start to 2023, raising his batting average to a team-high .387. Eva Pumo/The Review
Shortstop JJ Freeman (above) trots off the field after a top-half inning. The Blue Hens fielded well, committing just one error to Maryland’s six. Eva Pumo/The Review
After a Jake Dunion triple, Joey Loynd (above) rounds third base to score the game-tying run in the bottom of the fifth, right before the Hens took a 9-7 lead later that inning. Eva Pumo/The Review
Pitcher Wyatt Nelson (above) went seven and one-thirds innings on the mound, giving up only four hits, but allowing seven of Maryland’s 13 runs. Eva Pumo/The Review
JJ Freeman (above) runs the bases on one of his six at-bats of the day. Uncharacteristically, the Delaware shortstop batted 0-for-6. Eva Pumo/The Review
Infielder Dan Covino (above) jogs to home plate for Delaware’s first run of the game, the start of their 5-run, first-inning onslaught. Eva Pumo/The Review
Despite an impressive offensive output, the Blue Hens dropped to 6-10 after a 10th inning defeat against ranked Maryland. Next up for Delaware will be a three-game home series versus UMass-Lowell, beginning Friday at Bob Hannah Stadium. Eva Pumo/The Review

GET THE LATEST CAMPUS NEWS

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check out our other content

Check out other tags:

" Kim Kardashian" Midnight Muse Studio"2013 caa tournament""A Charlie Brown Christmas""A Nightmare Before Christmas"

Most Popular Articles

The University of Delaware's Independent Student Newspaper

Explore

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Newspaper Theme.