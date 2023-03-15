Photo gallery: Delaware baseball falls to No. 18 Maryland 13-11 in windy, extra-inning contest SportsBaseballPhoto gallery: Delaware baseball falls to No. 18 Maryland 13-11 in windy, extra-inning contest FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Eva Pumo/The Review March 15, 2023 Infielder Joey Loynd (#29) and pitcher Wyatt Nelson (#43) share a laugh in between innings during Wednesday’s 13-11 loss to Maryland at Bob Hannah Stadium. Eva Pumo/The Review After connecting of one of his two hits in Wednesday’s game, right fielder Brett Lesher (#19) collects himself at first base with his baserunning coach. Eva Pumo/The Review Delaware star Bryce Greenly (above) slides into third, beating a throw from the Terrapins outfield. Greenly was an impressive 3-of-5 at the plate. Eva Pumo/The Review A web-gem, diving stop was made by redshirt junior Eric Ludman (above) at first base. Eva Pumo/The Review Eric Ludman (above) makes a throw from his knees Wednesday afternoon. Ludman went 1-of-4 from the plate. Eva Pumo/The Review Maryland started off with a bang, scoring three runs in the top of the first. The Hens, though, answered with five runs in the bottom of the first to set the tone for the high-scoring affair. Eva Pumo/The Review On the mound to start the game for the Blue Hens was pitcher Nate Rolka (above). The redshirt junior pitched the first inning, allowing three runs, three hits and walking three batters before getting out of a jam. Eva Pumo/The Review Greenly (above) continued his monster start to 2023, raising his batting average to a team-high .387. Eva Pumo/The Review Shortstop JJ Freeman (above) trots off the field after a top-half inning. The Blue Hens fielded well, committing just one error to Maryland’s six. Eva Pumo/The Review After a Jake Dunion triple, Joey Loynd (above) rounds third base to score the game-tying run in the bottom of the fifth, right before the Hens took a 9-7 lead later that inning. Eva Pumo/The Review Pitcher Wyatt Nelson (above) went seven and one-thirds innings on the mound, giving up only four hits, but allowing seven of Maryland’s 13 runs. Eva Pumo/The Review JJ Freeman (above) runs the bases on one of his six at-bats of the day. Uncharacteristically, the Delaware shortstop batted 0-for-6. Eva Pumo/The Review Infielder Dan Covino (above) jogs to home plate for Delaware’s first run of the game, the start of their 5-run, first-inning onslaught. Eva Pumo/The Review Despite an impressive offensive output, the Blue Hens dropped to 6-10 after a 10th inning defeat against ranked Maryland. Next up for Delaware will be a three-game home series versus UMass-Lowell, beginning Friday at Bob Hannah Stadium. Eva Pumo/The Review Please leave this field emptyGET THE LATEST CAMPUS NEWS SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER EMAIL ADDRESS * THANKS FOR SUBSCRIBING! LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ Check out our other content A 22-year-old shaking up Danish politics leaves his mark on campus March 15, 2023 Commentary: Has LeBron James cemented his legacy as the GOAT of professional basketball? March 15, 2023 Poem: If you bring a friend to class March 14, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp A 22-year-old shaking up Danish politics leaves his mark on campus March 15, 2023 Commentary: Has LeBron James cemented his legacy as the GOAT of professional basketball? March 15, 2023 Poem: If you bring a friend to class March 14, 2023 How university faculty plan to tackle and make the most of revolutionary ChatGPT March 14, 2023 Frigid temperatures cause flooding at University Courtyard Apartments March 13, 2023 As governments and colleges across the country restrict TikTok, what’s next for the university? March 13, 2023 Check out other tags: " Kim Kardashian" Midnight Muse Studio"2013 caa tournament""A Charlie Brown Christmas""A Nightmare Before Christmas" Most Popular Articles A 22-year-old shaking up Danish politics leaves his mark on campus Commentary: Has LeBron James cemented his legacy as the GOAT of professional basketball? Poem: If you bring a friend to class How university faculty plan to tackle and make the most of revolutionary ChatGPT Frigid temperatures cause flooding at University Courtyard Apartments As governments and colleges across the country restrict TikTok, what’s next for the university? F.B.I. searches the university for Biden’s classified documents After a strong start to the season, Delaware men’s lacrosse faces a nail-biting loss against Villanova