Photo gallery: Delaware comes up short at home in 65-64 loss against Drexel

Delaware dropped to 12-2 in conference play after falling to Drexel (13-1) at the Bob on Sunday afternoon. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
Delaware’s Tyi Skinner runs Delaware’s offense in the first quarter of Delaware’s 65-64 loss against Drexel. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
Tyi Skinner celebrates a basket in the first half of Delaware’s 65-64 loss against Drexel. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
Drexel’s Tessa Brugler (left) blocks a Ty Battle shot in the first half of Delaware’s 65-64 loss against Drexel. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
Jasmine Dickey attempts a jumper over Drexel’s Hannah Nihill (left) and Kate Connolly (right) in Delaware’s 65-64 loss against Drexel. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
Jasmine Dickey waits for assistance from her teammates in the first half of Delaware’s 65-64 loss against Drexel. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
Delaware’s Makayla Pippin awaits a call from an official in the first half of Delaware’s 65-64 loss against Drexel. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
Keishana Washington attempts technical free throws in the first half of Delaware’s 65-64 loss against Drexel. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
Jasmine Dickey defends Keishana Washington in the second half of Delaware’s 65-64 loss against Drexel. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
Tee Johnson forces a Keishana Washington turnover in the second half of Delaware’s 65-64 loss against Drexel. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
Tee Johnson waits to shoot a free throw in the second half of Delaware’s 65-64 loss against Drexel. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
Jasmine Dickey attempts a shot to cut into Drexel’s lead in the second half of Delaware’s 65-64 loss against Drexel. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
Aja Austin and Mar Tejedor (left) and Tara Cousins (right) celebrate Delaware tying the game in Delaware’s 65-64 loss against Drexel. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
Tee Johnson voices her approval after drawing an offensive foul in the second half of Delaware’s 65-64 loss against Drexel. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
A Delaware fan showcases their homemade sign in the second half of Delaware’s 65-64 loss against Drexel. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
The Delaware band attempts to distract Drexel’s Hannah Nihill in the final seconds of Delaware’s 65-64 loss against Drexel. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
