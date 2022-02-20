Photo gallery: Delaware comes up short at home in 65-64 loss against Drexel February 20, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Must read Photo gallery: Delaware comes up short at home in 65-64 loss against Drexel February 20, 2022 Triple “e”: Environment, Engineering & Ethics February 20, 2022 Climate change poses a growing risk to cultural artifacts February 19, 2022 Horoscopes: Feb. 15, 2022 February 15, 2022 Delaware dropped to 12-2 in conference play after falling to Drexel (13-1) at the Bob on Sunday afternoon. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware’s Tyi Skinner runs Delaware’s offense in the first quarter of Delaware’s 65-64 loss against Drexel. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Tyi Skinner celebrates a basket in the first half of Delaware’s 65-64 loss against Drexel. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Drexel’s Tessa Brugler (left) blocks a Ty Battle shot in the first half of Delaware’s 65-64 loss against Drexel. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Jasmine Dickey attempts a jumper over Drexel’s Hannah Nihill (left) and Kate Connolly (right) in Delaware’s 65-64 loss against Drexel. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Jasmine Dickey waits for assistance from her teammates in the first half of Delaware’s 65-64 loss against Drexel. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware’s Makayla Pippin awaits a call from an official in the first half of Delaware’s 65-64 loss against Drexel. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Keishana Washington attempts technical free throws in the first half of Delaware’s 65-64 loss against Drexel. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Jasmine Dickey defends Keishana Washington in the second half of Delaware’s 65-64 loss against Drexel. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Tee Johnson forces a Keishana Washington turnover in the second half of Delaware’s 65-64 loss against Drexel. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Tee Johnson waits to shoot a free throw in the second half of Delaware’s 65-64 loss against Drexel. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Jasmine Dickey attempts a shot to cut into Drexel’s lead in the second half of Delaware’s 65-64 loss against Drexel. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Aja Austin and Mar Tejedor (left) and Tara Cousins (right) celebrate Delaware tying the game in Delaware’s 65-64 loss against Drexel. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Tee Johnson voices her approval after drawing an offensive foul in the second half of Delaware’s 65-64 loss against Drexel. Patrick LaPorte/The Review A Delaware fan showcases their homemade sign in the second half of Delaware’s 65-64 loss against Drexel. Patrick LaPorte/The Review The Delaware band attempts to distract Drexel’s Hannah Nihill in the final seconds of Delaware’s 65-64 loss against Drexel. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Previous articleTriple “e”: Environment, Engineering & Ethics More articles Climate change poses a growing risk to cultural artifacts February 19, 2022 ASL and deaf culture at the university: What’s new this semester? February 15, 2022 “It feels never-ending:” Nursing students reflect on the COVID-19 pandemic February 15, 2022 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ