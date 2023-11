BY LARISSA VERONICA HEATHER

Managing Visuals and Layout Editor

Managing Visuals and Layout Editor Larissa Veronica Heather captures Delaware’s win over Lafayette College in the FCS playoff opener.

Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW