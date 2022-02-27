44.5 F
Photo Gallery: Delaware defeats William and Mary 67-45 on senior day

Patrick LaPorte/The Review

Delaware women’s basketball honored six seniors and rolled past William and Mary to reach twenty wins on the season. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
Delaware’s Ty Battle poses as she is introduced in the pre-game of Delaware’s 67-45 win over William and Mary. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
Delaware’s Paris McBride attempts a jumper over William and Mary’s Bre Bellamy and Kayla Beckwith in the first half of Delaware’s 67-45 win over William and Mary. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
Delaware’s Jasmine Dickey avoids William and Mary’s Ruthie Montella (left) in the first half of Delaware’s 67-45 win over William and Mary. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
Delaware’s Tyi Skinner (left), Makayla Pippin (center) and Maddie Sims (right) assist Jasmine Dickey in the first half of Delaware’s 67-45 win over William and Mary. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
Delaware’s Maddie Sims and William and Mary’s Bre Bellamy look on after a Sims shot attempt in the first half of Delaware’s 67-45 win over William and Mary. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
Delaware Head Coach Natasha Adair (left) and Associate Head Coach Bob Clark (right) discuss in the first half of Delaware’s 67-45 win over William and Mary. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
Delaware’s Jasmine Dickey attempts a fast break layup in the first half of Delaware’s 67-45 win over William and Mary. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
William and Mary’s Riley Casey scores a layup as time expires in the first half of Delaware’s 67-45 win over William and Mary. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
William and Mary’s bench and Head Coach Ed Swanson (right) celebrate a three-point play opportunity in the second half of Delaware’s 67-45 win over William and Mary. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
Delaware’s Ty Battle (left) and Lizzie Oleary (right) celebrate a foul call in the second half of Delaware’s 67-45 win over William and Mary. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
William and Mary’s Riley Casey attempts a shot over Delaware’s Paris McBride in the second half of Delaware’s 67-45 win over William and Mary. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
The Delaware bench reacts to a Paris McBride three in the second half of Delaware’s 67-45 win over William and Mary. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
Delaware’s Tee Johnson attempts a driving layup in the second half of Delaware’s 67-45 win over William and Mary. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
Delaware’s dance team finishes a performance during a media timeout in the second half of Delaware’s 67-45 win over William and Mary. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
Fifth year player Tee Johnson is congratulated by her teammates after checking out in the final minutes of Delaware’s 67-45 win against William and Mary. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
Senior Jasmine Dickey embraces with Associate Head Coach Bob Clark after checking out in the final minutes of Delaware’s 67-45 win against William and Mary. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
Senior Paris McBride (left) and graduate student Lizzie Oleary (right) are congratulated by their coaches in the final minutes of Delaware’s 67-45 win against William and Mary. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
A Delaware fan honors the Blue Hens six seniors with a sign in the final minute of Delaware’s 67-45 win against William and Mary. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
