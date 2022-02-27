Photo Gallery: Delaware defeats William and Mary 67-45 on senior day February 27, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Patrick LaPorte/The Review Must read Commentary: Jasmine Dickey proves to be one of nation’s top difference-makers February 27, 2022 Photo Gallery: Delaware defeats William and Mary 67-45 on senior day February 27, 2022 University to lift mask mandate inside residence halls, event space limits February 27, 2022 Editorial: We’re tired of Zoom. Honor that, professors. February 25, 2022 Delaware women’s basketball honored six seniors and rolled past William and Mary to reach twenty wins on the season. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware’s Ty Battle poses as she is introduced in the pre-game of Delaware’s 67-45 win over William and Mary. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware’s Paris McBride attempts a jumper over William and Mary’s Bre Bellamy and Kayla Beckwith in the first half of Delaware’s 67-45 win over William and Mary. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware’s Jasmine Dickey avoids William and Mary’s Ruthie Montella (left) in the first half of Delaware’s 67-45 win over William and Mary. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware’s Tyi Skinner (left), Makayla Pippin (center) and Maddie Sims (right) assist Jasmine Dickey in the first half of Delaware’s 67-45 win over William and Mary. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware’s Maddie Sims and William and Mary’s Bre Bellamy look on after a Sims shot attempt in the first half of Delaware’s 67-45 win over William and Mary. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware Head Coach Natasha Adair (left) and Associate Head Coach Bob Clark (right) discuss in the first half of Delaware’s 67-45 win over William and Mary. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware’s Jasmine Dickey attempts a fast break layup in the first half of Delaware’s 67-45 win over William and Mary. Patrick LaPorte/The Review William and Mary’s Riley Casey scores a layup as time expires in the first half of Delaware’s 67-45 win over William and Mary. Patrick LaPorte/The Review William and Mary’s bench and Head Coach Ed Swanson (right) celebrate a three-point play opportunity in the second half of Delaware’s 67-45 win over William and Mary. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware’s Ty Battle (left) and Lizzie Oleary (right) celebrate a foul call in the second half of Delaware’s 67-45 win over William and Mary. Patrick LaPorte/The Review William and Mary’s Riley Casey attempts a shot over Delaware’s Paris McBride in the second half of Delaware’s 67-45 win over William and Mary. Patrick LaPorte/The Review The Delaware bench reacts to a Paris McBride three in the second half of Delaware’s 67-45 win over William and Mary. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware’s Tee Johnson attempts a driving layup in the second half of Delaware’s 67-45 win over William and Mary. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware’s dance team finishes a performance during a media timeout in the second half of Delaware’s 67-45 win over William and Mary. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Fifth year player Tee Johnson is congratulated by her teammates after checking out in the final minutes of Delaware’s 67-45 win against William and Mary. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Senior Jasmine Dickey embraces with Associate Head Coach Bob Clark after checking out in the final minutes of Delaware’s 67-45 win against William and Mary. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Senior Paris McBride (left) and graduate student Lizzie Oleary (right) are congratulated by their coaches in the final minutes of Delaware’s 67-45 win against William and Mary. Patrick LaPorte/The Review A Delaware fan honors the Blue Hens six seniors with a sign in the final minute of Delaware’s 67-45 win against William and Mary. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Previous articleUniversity to lift mask mandate inside residence halls, event space limitsNext articleCommentary: Jasmine Dickey proves to be one of nation’s top difference-makers More articles Commentary: Jasmine Dickey proves to be one of nation’s top difference-makers February 27, 2022 University to lift mask mandate inside residence halls, event space limits February 27, 2022 Editorial: We’re tired of Zoom. Honor that, professors. February 25, 2022 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ