Sunday, April 10, 2022
Photo Gallery: Delaware falls to CAA foe Hofstra 12-11

Delaware dropped its third straight game on Saturday in a 12-11 loss against the CAA’s Hofstra. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
Hofstra’s Rory Jones attempts a shot against a Delaware defender in the first half of Delaware’s 12-11 loss against Hofstra. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
A Delaware player looks to find the back of the cage in the first half of Delaware’s 12-11 loss against Hofstra. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
Hofstra’s Corey Kale heaves a last second shot in the first half of Delaware’s 12-11 loss against Hofstra. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
Hofstra celebrates Kale’s goal in the first half of Delaware’s 12-11 loss against Hofstra. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
Delaware’s JP Ward looks to get around a Hofstra defender in the second half of Delaware’s 12-11 loss against Hofstra. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
JP Ward attempts a quick shot in the second half of Delaware’s 12-11 loss against Hofstra. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
Hofstra’s Corey Kale maneuvers past Delaware’s Mike Robinson in the second half of Delaware’s 12-11 loss against Hofstra. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
Delaware’s JP Ward (left) reacts to his goal in the second half of Delaware’s 12-11 loss against Hofstra. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
Delaware’s Mark Bieda looks for a call from the officials in the second half of Delaware’s 12-11 loss against Hofstra. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
Delaware hosted senior day for its multiple seniors with posters in Delaware’s 12-11 loss against Hofstra. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
A herd of Delaware and Hofstra players attempt to control a ground ball in the second half of Delaware’s 12-11 loss against Hofstra. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
Delaware’s Jason Seiter makes a last second dive for a ground ball in the final minute of Delaware’s 12-11 loss against Hofstra. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
