Photo Gallery: Delaware falls to CAA foe Hofstra 12-11 April 10, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Must read Photo Gallery: Delaware falls to CAA foe Hofstra 12-11 April 10, 2022 Commentary: Emile Milgram’s recent exhibition pushes past traditional artistic boundaries April 8, 2022 The Review elects new leadership for 2022-2023 year April 6, 2022 The making of HTAC’s “High School Musical” April 6, 2022 Delaware dropped its third straight game on Saturday in a 12-11 loss against the CAA’s Hofstra. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Hofstra’s Rory Jones attempts a shot against a Delaware defender in the first half of Delaware’s 12-11 loss against Hofstra. Patrick LaPorte/The Review A Delaware player looks to find the back of the cage in the first half of Delaware’s 12-11 loss against Hofstra. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Hofstra’s Corey Kale heaves a last second shot in the first half of Delaware’s 12-11 loss against Hofstra. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Hofstra celebrates Kale’s goal in the first half of Delaware’s 12-11 loss against Hofstra. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware’s JP Ward looks to get around a Hofstra defender in the second half of Delaware’s 12-11 loss against Hofstra. Patrick LaPorte/The Review JP Ward attempts a quick shot in the second half of Delaware’s 12-11 loss against Hofstra. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Hofstra’s Corey Kale maneuvers past Delaware’s Mike Robinson in the second half of Delaware’s 12-11 loss against Hofstra. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware’s JP Ward (left) reacts to his goal in the second half of Delaware’s 12-11 loss against Hofstra. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware’s Mark Bieda looks for a call from the officials in the second half of Delaware’s 12-11 loss against Hofstra. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware hosted senior day for its multiple seniors with posters in Delaware’s 12-11 loss against Hofstra. Patrick LaPorte/The Review A herd of Delaware and Hofstra players attempt to control a ground ball in the second half of Delaware’s 12-11 loss against Hofstra. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware’s Jason Seiter makes a last second dive for a ground ball in the final minute of Delaware’s 12-11 loss against Hofstra. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Previous articleCommentary: Emile Milgram’s recent exhibition pushes past traditional artistic boundaries More articles Commentary: Emile Milgram’s recent exhibition pushes past traditional artistic boundaries April 8, 2022 The Review elects new leadership for 2022-2023 year April 6, 2022 The making of HTAC’s “High School Musical” April 6, 2022 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ