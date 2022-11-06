Sunday, November 6, 2022

Photo gallery: Delaware field hockey prevails over Northeastern in conference semis

Jason Wang/THE REVIEW
Sophomore Valentina Martorell aims to whip a pass during Friday’s 6-1 win over Northeastern in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) semifinals.
Jason Wang/THE REVIEW
Three assists came from junior midfielder Berber Bakermans (above), who helped the Delaware attack score their most goals in a match this season.
Jason Wang/THE REVIEW
Graduate student and goalkeeper Lizzie Gaebel prepares for a shot by the Huskies during Friday’s 6-1 victory.
Jason Wang/THE REVIEW
Two players duke it out for possession during Friday’s blowout semifinals win for Delaware.
Jason Wang/THE REVIEW
Seniors Ashlyn Carr (left, three assists on Friday) and Morgan Rigual (right) played important roles in the Blue Hens’ rotation versus the Huskies.
Jason Wang/THE REVIEW
Gaebel’s Friday performance will certainly invoke confidence for Sunday, as she finished with four saves and just one goal allowed in 60 minutes of game action.
Jason Wang/THE REVIEW
Players for Delaware line up in net for one of Northeastern’s six penalty corners of the day.
Jason Wang/THE REVIEW
A win on Sunday for head coach Rolf van de Kerkhof would mean a ninth CAA Tournament title and a tenth trip to the NCAA Tournament in 12 years at the helm in Newark.
Jason Wang/THE REVIEW
Players celebrate on the field after a hard-fought 60 minutes in CAA postseason play. The Hens entered the four-team tournament as the No. 2 seed.
Jason Wang/THE REVIEW
The Hens move on square off against No. 4 Drexel in a Sunday afternoon CAA Championship, with the victor claiming an auto bid to the NCAA Tournament later this month.
Jason Wang/THE REVIEW

