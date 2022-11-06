Photo gallery: Delaware field hockey prevails over Northeastern in conference semis SportsField HockeyPhoto gallery: Delaware field hockey prevails over Northeastern in conference semis FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Jason Wang/THE REVIEW November 6, 2022 Sophomore Valentina Martorell aims to whip a pass during Friday’s 6-1 win over Northeastern in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) semifinals.Jason Wang/THE REVIEW Three assists came from junior midfielder Berber Bakermans (above), who helped the Delaware attack score their most goals in a match this season.Jason Wang/THE REVIEW Graduate student and goalkeeper Lizzie Gaebel prepares for a shot by the Huskies during Friday’s 6-1 victory.Jason Wang/THE REVIEW Two players duke it out for possession during Friday’s blowout semifinals win for Delaware.Jason Wang/THE REVIEW Seniors Ashlyn Carr (left, three assists on Friday) and Morgan Rigual (right) played important roles in the Blue Hens’ rotation versus the Huskies.Jason Wang/THE REVIEW Gaebel’s Friday performance will certainly invoke confidence for Sunday, as she finished with four saves and just one goal allowed in 60 minutes of game action.Jason Wang/THE REVIEW Players for Delaware line up in net for one of Northeastern’s six penalty corners of the day.Jason Wang/THE REVIEW A win on Sunday for head coach Rolf van de Kerkhof would mean a ninth CAA Tournament title and a tenth trip to the NCAA Tournament in 12 years at the helm in Newark.Jason Wang/THE REVIEW Players celebrate on the field after a hard-fought 60 minutes in CAA postseason play. The Hens entered the four-team tournament as the No. 2 seed.Jason Wang/THE REVIEW The Hens move on square off against No. 4 Drexel in a Sunday afternoon CAA Championship, with the victor claiming an auto bid to the NCAA Tournament later this month.Jason Wang/THE REVIEW LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ Check out our other content Comedian scheduled to speak at several sororities about mental health November 4, 2022 Senegalese griot and accompanists visit the university November 3, 2022 Commentary: Roots Wrap review November 2, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Comedian scheduled to speak at several sororities about mental health November 4, 2022 Senegalese griot and accompanists visit the university November 3, 2022 Commentary: Roots Wrap review November 2, 2022 Editorial: The university needs to provide better housing for students November 1, 2022 Mosaic tries something new: Gotta have a Wawa November 1, 2022 Poem: Who is YouDee? (Satire) November 1, 2022 Check out other tags: " Kim Kardashian" Midnight Muse Studio"2013 caa tournament""A Charlie Brown Christmas""A Nightmare Before Christmas" Most Popular Articles Comedian scheduled to speak at several sororities about mental health Senegalese griot and accompanists visit the university Commentary: Roots Wrap review Editorial: The university needs to provide better housing for students Mosaic tries something new: Gotta have a Wawa Poem: Who is YouDee? (Satire) Chicken Scratch: Always plotting something Halloween Horoscopes