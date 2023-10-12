Photo Gallery: Delaware Field Hockey wins against American University GalleriesPhoto GalleriesPhoto Gallery: Delaware Field Hockey wins against American University FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Maddy McManus/THE REVIEW October 12, 2023 Photographer Maddy McManus captures Delaware Field Hockey’s win over American University on Oct 1. Maddy McManus/THE REVIEW Maddy McManus/THE REVIEW Maddy McManus/THE REVIEW Maddy McManus/THE REVIEW Maddy McManus/THE REVIEW Maddy McManus/THE REVIEW Maddy McManus/THE REVIEW Maddy McManus/THE REVIEW Maddy McManus/THE REVIEW Maddy McManus/THE REVIEW Maddy McManus/THE REVIEW Maddy McManus/THE REVIEW Maddy McManus/THE REVIEW Maddy McManus/THE REVIEW Maddy McManus/THE REVIEW Maddy McManus/THE REVIEW Maddy McManus/THE REVIEW Maddy McManus/THE REVIEW Please leave this field emptyGET THE LATEST CAMPUS NEWS SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER EMAIL ADDRESS * THANKS FOR SUBSCRIBING! LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ Check out our other content Mosaic Tries Something New: Carlo’s Bake Shop Express October 12, 2023 How the Phillies dominated the Marlins in Wild Card matchup to set up NLDS rematch October 12, 2023 Playlist: The Review’s coming-out-of-the-closet anthems October 11, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Mosaic Tries Something New: Carlo’s Bake Shop Express October 12, 2023 How the Phillies dominated the Marlins in Wild Card matchup to set up NLDS rematch October 12, 2023 Playlist: The Review’s coming-out-of-the-closet anthems October 11, 2023 Opinion: UD Alerts send mixed messages October 11, 2023 Photo Gallery: Coast Day at the Lewes campus October 11, 2023 Photo Gallery: Flea Market October 10, 2023 Check out other tags: " Kim Kardashian" Midnight Muse Studio"2013 caa tournament""A Charlie Brown Christmas""A Nightmare Before Christmas" Most Popular Articles Mosaic Tries Something New: Carlo’s Bake Shop Express How the Phillies dominated the Marlins in Wild Card matchup to set up NLDS rematch Playlist: The Review’s coming-out-of-the-closet anthems Opinion: UD Alerts send mixed messages Photo Gallery: Coast Day at the Lewes campus Photo Gallery: Flea Market Playlist: Mosaic’s week seven armageddon Movie theaters in 2023: A thing of the past?