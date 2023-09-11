Monday, September 11, 2023

Photo Gallery: Delaware Football at Penn State

MultimediaGalleriesPhoto Gallery: Delaware Football at Penn State
Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW

Photographers Larissa Veronica Heather and Audrey Tong capture the Delaware’s Football team at Penn State.

Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW
Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW
Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW
Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW
Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW
Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW
Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW
Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW
Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW
Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW
Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW
Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW
Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW
Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW
Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW
Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW
Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW
Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW
Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW
Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW
Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW
Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW

GET THE LATEST CAMPUS NEWS

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check out our other content

Check out other tags:

" Kim Kardashian" Midnight Muse Studio"2013 caa tournament""A Charlie Brown Christmas""A Nightmare Before Christmas"

Most Popular Articles

The University of Delaware's Independent Student Newspaper

Explore

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Newspaper Theme.