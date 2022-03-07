Photo Gallery: Delaware moves on to CAA title game with 69-56 victory over Towson March 7, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Must read Photo Gallery: Delaware moves on to CAA title game with 69-56 victory over Towson March 7, 2022 Sharing stories at the university’s seventh annual African American Read-In March 7, 2022 Horoscopes: Mar. 7, 2022 March 7, 2022 The Lattice Project: Students band together to facilitate education March 7, 2022 Delaware defeated Towson in the CAA semifinals to advance to the CAA Championship game for the first time since the 2013-2014 season. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware’s Dylan Painter celebrates Delaware’s first basket of the game in the first half of Delaware’s 69-56 win over Towson in the CAA semifinals. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Towson’s Nicolas Timberlake celebrates a three pointer in the first half of Delaware’s 69-56 win over Towson in the CAA semifinals. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Towson’s Cam Holden (right) attempts a basket over Delaware’s Andrew Carr (left) in the first half of Delaware’s 69-56 win over Towson in the CAA semifinals. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware’s Kevin Anderson pushes past a Towson defender in the first half of Delaware’s 69-56 win over Towson in the CAA semifinals. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware’s Jameer Nelson Jr. splits two Towson defenders in the first half of Delaware’s 69-56 win over Towson in the CAA semifinals. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware’s Ryan Allen (left) and Assistant Coach Torrian Jones discuss in the first half of Delaware’s 69-56 win over Towson in the CAA semifinals. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Dylan Painter puts down a reserve jam in the first half of Delaware’s 69-56 win over Towson in the CAA semifinals. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware’s Dylan Painter (left) and Jameer Nelson Jr. assist teammate Andrew Carr after a hard foul in the first half of Delaware’s 69-56 win over Towson in the CAA semifinals. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware’s Jyare Davis contests a Cam Holden shot in the first half of Delaware’s 69-56 win over Towson in the CAA semifinals. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Towson’s Cam Holden and Delaware’s Ebby Asamoah battle for the basketball in the first half of Delaware’s 69-56 win over Towson in the CAA semifinals. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware’s Jameer Nelson Jr. (left) and Ebby Asamoah (right) celebrate a Towson turnover in the first half of Delaware’s 69-56 win over Towson in the CAA semifinals. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Towson’s bench encourages its starters in the first half of Delaware’s 69-56 win over Towson in the CAA semifinals. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware’s Ryan Allen (right) takes a hard fall to draw an offensive foul on Towson’s Juwan Gray in the first half of Delaware’s 69-56 win over Towson in the CAA semifinals. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Towson’s Nicolas Timberlake hangs on the rim after a dunk in the second half of Delaware’s 69-56 win over Towson in the CAA semifinals. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Towson’s Jason Gibson attempts to cut into a Delaware lead in the second half of Delaware’s 69-56 win over Towson in the CAA semifinals. Patrick LaPorte/The Review The Towson bench embraces their teammates after Towson went on a 7-2 run in the second half of Delaware’s 69-56 win over Towson in the CAA semifinals. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware’s Andrew Carr goes up for a wide open dunk in the second half of Delaware’s 69-56 win over Towson in the CAA semifinals. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware’s Dylan Painter (left) embraces with Ryan Allen (right) after an Andrew Carr dunk in the second half of Delaware’s 69-56 win over Towson in the CAA semifinals. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware’s Kevin Anderson avoids Towson’s Jason Gibson (left) and Terry Nolan Jr. (right) in the second half of Delaware’s 69-56 win over Towson in the CAA semifinals. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Kevin Anderson makes Delaware’s first of back-to-back three pointers in the second half of Delaware’s 69-56 win over Towson in the CAA semifinals. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware’s Ebby Asamoah follows Kevin Anderson with a three pointer of his own in the second half of Delaware’s 69-56 win over Towson in the CAA semifinals. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware’s O.D. Ogunbo celebrates Asamoah’s three in the second half of Delaware’s 69-56 win over Towson in the CAA semifinals. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Towson’s Nicolas Timberlake gets a fist full of Andrew Carr’s jersey in the second half of Delaware’s 69-56 win over Towson in the CAA semifinals. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Jyare Davis goes up for a dunk in the final minutes of the second half in Delaware’s 69-56 win over Towson in the CAA semifinals. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware’s Gianmarco Arletti (left), Dylan Painter (middle) and Jameer Nelson Jr. react the Davis slam in the second half of Delaware’s 69-56 win over Towson in the CAA semifinals. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware men’s basketball alumni and member of the 2013-2014 NCAA Tournament team Barnett Harris encourages the team in the second half of Delaware’s 69-56 win over Towson in the CAA semifinals. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware’s Jyare Davis celebrates the victory in the final seconds of Delaware’s 69-56 over Towson in the CAA semifinals. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware’s Ryan Allen (right) and Logan Curtis (left) celebrate Delaware advancing to the CAA title game in Delaware’s 69-56 win over Towson in the CAA semifinals. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Previous articleSharing stories at the university’s seventh annual African American Read-In More articles Sharing stories at the university’s seventh annual African American Read-In March 7, 2022 The Lattice Project: Students band together to facilitate education March 7, 2022 University announces modifications to spring semester COVID-19 protocols March 7, 2022 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ