Photo gallery: Delaware soars in 38-7 homecoming win over Morgan State SportsFootballPhoto gallery: Delaware soars in 38-7 homecoming win over Morgan State Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW October 26, 2022 Wide receiver Brett Buckman attempts to make a contested catch over a Morgan State defensive back.Maddy McManus/THE REVIEW Running back Marcus Yarns breaks away during his 72-yard catch-and-run touchdown during Saturday's first quarter.Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW Teammates celebrate after Marcus Yarns took a pass down the sidelines 72 yards for a score.Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW Kedrick Whitehead makes a tackle during Saturday's 38-7 victory versus Morgan State.Maddy McManus/THE REVIEW Quarterback Zach Gwynn, who relieved starter Nolan Henderson after a mid-game injury, warms up on the sideline.Maddy McManus/THE REVIEW Players pose on the sideline during Saturday's homecoming game win.Maddy McManus/THE REVIEW Saturday was a quiet game for senior wide receiver Thyrick Pitts, who hauled in three catches for 29 yards.Maddy McManus/THE REVIEW Nolan Henderson evades a defender and lunges in for a rushing touchdown during the third quarter of Saturday's 38-7 victory.Maddy McManus/THE REVIEW Morgan State's Alfonzo Graham fights for extra yardage as Delaware's Noah Plack tries to drag him down for a tackle. Graham rushed for 83 yards and one touchdown.Maddy McManus/THE REVIEW A Morgan State defensive back disrupts a pass intended for Michael Jackson, Jr., who had two receptions and 36 yards on Saturday.Maddy McManus/THE REVIEW Delaware Stadium enjoyed a crowd of over 16,000 for the homecoming win.Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW Reserve quarterback Anthony Paoletti lines up under center during Saturday's game versus Morgan State for a special offensive package.Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW Students gather in the South end student section during Saturday's homecoming game.Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW Offensive lineman Brock Gingrich (left) and Stevon Brown (right) prepare to take on the Morgan State pass rush.Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW With the win after the bye week, Delaware sits at 6-1 overall and tied for second in the conference standings.Maddy McManus/THE REVIEW