Thursday, October 27, 2022

Photo gallery: Delaware soars in 38-7 homecoming win over Morgan State

Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW
Wide receiver Brett Buckman attempts to make a contested catch over a Morgan State defensive back.
Maddy McManus/THE REVIEW
Running back Marcus Yarns breaks away during his 72-yard catch-and-run touchdown during Saturday’s first quarter.
Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW
Teammates celebrate after Marcus Yarns took a pass down the sidelines 72 yards for a score.
Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW
Kedrick Whitehead makes a tackle during Saturday’s 38-7 victory versus Morgan State.
Maddy McManus/THE REVIEW
Quarterback Zach Gwynn, who relieved starter Nolan Henderson after a mid-game injury, warms up on the sideline.
Maddy McManus/THE REVIEW
Players pose on the sideline during Saturday’s homecoming game win.
Maddy McManus/THE REVIEW
Saturday was a quiet game for senior wide receiver Thyrick Pitts, who hauled in three catches for 29 yards.
Maddy McManus/THE REVIEW
Nolan Henderson evades a defender and lunges in for a rushing touchdown during the third quarter of Saturday’s 38-7 victory.
Maddy McManus/THE REVIEW
Morgan State’s Alfonzo Graham fights for extra yardage as Delaware’s Noah Plack tries to drag him down for a tackle. Graham rushed for 83 yards and one touchdown.
Maddy McManus/THE REVIEW
A Morgan State defensive back disrupts a pass intended for Michael Jackson, Jr., who had two receptions and 36 yards on Saturday.
Maddy McManus/THE REVIEW
Delaware Stadium enjoyed a crowd of over 16,000 for the homecoming win.
Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW
Reserve quarterback Anthony Paoletti lines up under center during Saturday’s game versus Morgan State for a special offensive package.
Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW
Students gather in the South end student section during Saturday’s homecoming game.
Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW
Offensive lineman Brock Gingrich (left) and Stevon Brown (right) prepare to take on the Morgan State pass rush.
Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW
With the win after the bye week, Delaware sits at 6-1 overall and tied for second in the conference standings.
Maddy McManus/THE REVIEW

