Photo Gallery: Delaware wins over Campbell University in CAA semifinal

BY LARISSA VERONICA HEATHER

Managing Visuals and Layout Editor

With its victory in four sets over Campbell University on Friday at the Coastal Athletic Association tournament, Delaware volleyball won its 14th match in a row and 23rd overall this season. The Fightin’ Blue Hens took the first, third and fourth sets against Campbell to advance to a CAA championship game rematch with host Towson University.

Conference No. 2 seed Delaware was led past the No. 3 Fighting Camels by graduate outside hitter Lani Mason’s 17 kills and grad defensive specialist/libero Eileen Gex’s 24 digs.

The Blue Hens were bolstered by grad setter Ezgi Basaranlar’s 43 assists, which accounted for just over 75% of the team’s total.

Entering the CAA tournament semifinal on their first-round bye, the Hens had a quartet earn All-CAA distinction. Mason was a First Team selection, joined by Second Team picks Basaranlar and Kirah Johnson and by All-Rookie honoree Gha’Naye Whitfield-Moss.

No. 1 Towson awaits in Saturday’s 7 p.m. championship match at TU Arena, which will be Delaware’s second consecutive title game appearance, its first time back-to-back since the Blue Hens were finalists in 2011 and 2012. The action will be streamed by FloVolleyball as the Tigers aim to defend their run of league championships spanning from 2019 to 2022.

Managing Sports Editor Daniel Steenkamer contributed to this report.

