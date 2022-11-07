Monday, November 7, 2022

Photo gallery: Field hockey surges to fourth straight CAA title with 6-1 win over Drexel

Click on the above photo to begin the gallery slideshow. Maddy McManus/THE REVIEW

Delaware’s captains stand alongside Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) commissioner Joe D’Antonio during the postgame trophy presentation.
Maddy McManus/THE REVIEW
Junior Julia Duffhuis (above) intercepts a Drexel pass during Sunday’s game. She was named to the CAA All-Tournament Team for her performance in the semifinal and final games.
Maddy McManus/THE REVIEW
Freshman back Cameron Medinger (#4) battles with Drexel’s Amber Brouwer (#5) on the sideline for possession.
Maddy McManus/THE REVIEW
Captain Lizzie Gaebel was locked in Sunday, making eight saves and allowing just one goal to the Dragons.
Maddy McManus/THE REVIEW
The Blue Hens’ defense excelled in preventing Drexel from converting on penalty corners, as the Dragons only mustered one goal on nine corner opportunities.
Maddy McManus/THE REVIEW
Midfielder and sophomore Genevieve Johnson (#10) races down the sideline with a Drexel player during Sunday’s CAA Championship at Fred P. Rullo Stadium.
Maddy McManus/THE REVIEW
Grace Hoepfner (above) was named to the CAA All-Tournament Team, and scored Delaware’s sixth goal on Sunday that came in the third period.
Maddy McManus/THE REVIEW
In a wowing performance, junior Berber Bakermans (above) notched three assists and made plays all over the field Sunday to aid Delaware to victory.
Maddy McManus/THE REVIEW
Kiki Oudshoorn (above) earned All-Tournament Team honors, thanks in part to a goal 33 seconds into Sunday’s title matchup.
Maddy McManus/THE REVIEW
Senior midfielder Ashlyn Carr (#17) works her way through a myriad of Drexel players. Carr, who had a goal and an assist on Sunday, was named the CAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.
Maddy McManus/THE REVIEW
Sunday’s victory clinched head coach Rolf van de Kerkhof’s ninth CAA title in his 12 years with the Delaware field hockey program.
Maddy McManus/THE REVIEW
Next on the slate for the Hens is the NCAA Tournament. Delaware will travel to Chapel Hill, North Carolina for a neutral site matchup with Lehigh University in the bracket’s opening round this Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Maddy McManus/THE REVIEW

