Photo gallery: Field hockey surges to fourth straight CAA title with 6-1 win over Drexel
November 7, 2022
Delaware's captains stand alongside Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) commissioner Joe D'Antonio during the postgame trophy presentation.
Junior Julia Duffhuis (above) intercepts a Drexel pass during Sunday's game. She was named to the CAA All-Tournament Team for her performance in the semifinal and final games.
Freshman back Cameron Medinger (#4) battles with Drexel's Amber Brouwer (#5) on the sideline for possession.
Captain Lizzie Gaebel was locked in Sunday, making eight saves and allowing just one goal to the Dragons.
The Blue Hens' defense excelled in preventing Drexel from converting on penalty corners, as the Dragons only mustered one goal on nine corner opportunities.
Midfielder and sophomore Genevieve Johnson (#10) races down the sideline with a Drexel player during Sunday's CAA Championship at Fred P. Rullo Stadium.
Grace Hoepfner (above) was named to the CAA All-Tournament Team, and scored Delaware's sixth goal on Sunday that came in the third period.
In a wowing performance, junior Berber Bakermans (above) notched three assists and made plays all over the field Sunday to aid Delaware to victory.
Kiki Oudshoorn (above) earned All-Tournament Team honors, thanks in part to a goal 33 seconds into Sunday's title matchup.
Senior midfielder Ashlyn Carr (#17) works her way through a myriad of Drexel players. Carr, who had a goal and an assist on Sunday, was named the CAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player.
Sunday's victory clinched head coach Rolf van de Kerkhof's ninth CAA title in his 12 years with the Delaware field hockey program.
Next on the slate for the Hens is the NCAA Tournament. Delaware will travel to Chapel Hill, North Carolina for a neutral site matchup with Lehigh University in the bracket's opening round this Wednesday at 2 p.m.