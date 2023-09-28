Photo Gallery: Flea market on the North Green

On Friday, Sept. 8, RSO Students 4 Environment (S4E) hosted a flea market on the North Green. Student vendors sold items ranging from crochet headwear to thrifted and upcycled clothing.

A visitor browses clothes for sale during the event. Nadya Ellerhorst/THE REVIEW

Customers explore tables of thrifted merchandise. Emily Mateja/THE REVIEW

Sophomore computer science major Jackson Reynolds was one of the student vendors at the event. At his table (below), he took customers’ photos via one of his many polaroid cameras and customized the polaroid print with patterned borders he cut himself.

Emily Mateja/THE REVIEW

“Me and Clara, the president of the club, studied abroad in a lot of European cities,” Meghan Monaco (pictured right), a senior psychology major and club co-coordinator for S4E, said. “Every European city has a flea market, so she thought it would be a good idea, upcycling. Really good for the environment to sell you clothes, used or already thrifted.” For Monaco and senior nursing major Katie DeVito (pictured left), the flea market provided an opportunity to not only make revenue, but an environmental change as well.

Emily Mateja/THE REVIEW

Live music accompanied the entrepreneurial event. Local rock bands Vanylla Godzylla and Arkum performed. Both of these bands have at least one member that attends the university. Emily Mateja/THE REVIEW

The audience was treated to covers of classics like “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and “Enter Sandman,” among many others. Members of Vanylla Godzylla (from left to right): Bailey Polecaro (senior exercise science major and bass), Jonathan Dean (senior landscape architecture major and guitarist), Alex Trunzo (senior and guitarist) and Shaun Heubner (drummer).

Nadya Ellerhorst/THE REVIEW

Vanylla Godzylla’s lead guitarist and senior landscape architecture major, Jonathan Dean, performs. Emily Mateja/THE REVIEW

Alex Trunzo of Vanylla Godzylla plays guitar. Nadya Ellerhorst/THE REVIEW

Vanylla Godzylla’s set followed Arkum’s, with both bands performing for event visitors who gathered to listen. Emily Mateja/THE REVIEW

Staff writer Danny Tull contributed to this gallery.