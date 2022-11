This year’s fall concert headliner Flo Rida took the stage with opening act DJ Amaze on Nov. 17, 2022. The concert, hosted by The Crew, took place at the Bob Carpenter Center at 8PM. Photographers Audrey Tong and Larissa Heather document the event.

Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW Larissa V. Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa V. Heather/THE REVIEW Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW

Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW Larissa V. Heather/THE REVIEW Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW

Larissa V. Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa V. Heather/THE REVIEW

Larissa V. Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa V. Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa V. Heather/THE REVIEW

Larissa V. Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa V. Heather/THE REVIEW Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW

Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW

Larissa V. Heather/THE REVIEW Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW Larissa V. Heather/THE REVIEW

Larissa V. Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa V. Heather/THE REVIEW Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW Larissa V. Heather/THE REVIEW Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW

Larissa V. Heather/THE REVIEW Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW

Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW

Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW

Larissa V. Heather/THE REVIEW Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW Larissa V. Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa V. Heather/THE REVIEW Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW