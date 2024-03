BY LARISSA VERONICA HEATHER

Managing Visuals and Layout Editor Larissa Veronica Heather photographs Delaware’s 73-58 loss to Hofstra in the quarterfinals of the CAA tournament. The No. 6 Blue Hens led early, but No. 3 Hofstra used a 10-0 run at the end of the first half to seize the lead, never looking back.

