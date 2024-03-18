Photo Gallery: International Coffee Hour GalleriesEventsPhoto Gallery: International Coffee Hour FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp March 18, 2024 Photographer Jordan Rosales captures International Coffee Hour at Trabant. Jordan Rosales/THE REVIEW Jordan Rosales/THE REVIEW Jordan Rosales/THE REVIEW Jordan Rosales/THE REVIEW Jordan Rosales/THE REVIEW Jordan Rosales/THE REVIEW Jordan Rosales/THE REVIEW Jordan Rosales/THE REVIEW Jordan Rosales/THE REVIEW Jordan Rosales/THE REVIEW Jordan Rosales/THE REVIEW Please leave this field emptyGET THE LATEST CAMPUS NEWS SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER EMAIL ADDRESS * THANKS FOR SUBSCRIBING! LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ Check out our other content Editorial: Newark’s people deserves transparency from university in wake of proposed per-student tax March 18, 2024 University’s “Climate Change Hub Video Game Jam” blends two unlikely concepts into one March 18, 2024 “ChemisTree:” A game to enhance chemistry understanding for undergraduate students March 18, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Editorial: Newark’s people deserves transparency from university in wake of proposed per-student tax March 18, 2024 University’s “Climate Change Hub Video Game Jam” blends two unlikely concepts into one March 18, 2024 “ChemisTree:” A game to enhance chemistry understanding for undergraduate students March 18, 2024 Delaware Democratic Forum showcases candidates ahead of September primary elections March 15, 2024 2024 State of the Union: Key takeaways, public reactions and more March 15, 2024 Personal essay: The detriment of studying yourself March 14, 2024 Check out other tags: " Kim Kardashian" Midnight Muse Studio"2013 caa tournament""A Charlie Brown Christmas""A Nightmare Before Christmas" Most Popular Articles Editorial: Newark’s people deserves transparency from university in wake of proposed per-student tax University’s “Climate Change Hub Video Game Jam” blends two unlikely concepts into one “ChemisTree:” A game to enhance chemistry understanding for undergraduate students Delaware Democratic Forum showcases candidates ahead of September primary elections 2024 State of the Union: Key takeaways, public reactions and more Personal essay: The detriment of studying yourself Mosaic Tries Something New: Whitney Kitchen The university must consider expanding meal exchange hours for highly involved students