Photo gallery: Kurtz breaks school points record as Delaware cruises 17-7 over Fairfield

April 9, 2023

Tye Kurtz (above) had a record-breaking day Saturday, taking over first in school history in points (252) and goals (163). He tallied four goals and one assist in the win.

Defenseman Owen Grant (above) had an assist and led a defense that shut down Fairfield's attack in Saturday's 17-7 victory at Delaware Stadium.

Despite not being a starter, Riar Schell (#25 above) got involved often, notching a goal and an assist for the Blue Hens.

In faceoffs, Logan Premtaj (#38) handled the load of the duties for Delaware, going 13-for-24 on his attempts.

Star attacker JP Ward (#1 above) had a team-high five points thanks to three goals and two assists in Saturday's triumph over Fairfield.

Freshman midfielder Brendan Powers (above) secured his tenth career goal Saturday afternoon.

On a day with 17 goals scored, Jason Seiter (#23 above) got in on the action, notching an assist for the Blue Hens.

Veteran goalkeeper Matt Kilkeary (#36 above) maintained his conference-best save percentage by making 13 saves and only permitting seven Fairfield goals.

Logan Premtaj (above) skirts away with possession after one of his 13 faceoff wins during Saturday's contest.

Starting defenseman Tate Wasson (above) had two caused turnovers for a Delaware team that forced six overall, and also picked up two ground balls.

Defenseman Kevin Lynch (#41 above) harasses a Fairfield Stags player. Lynch contributed three ground balls on Saturday.

Along with Kurtz, Mike Robinson #19 above) also had four goals, along with two assists of his own for a team-high six points.

Delaware's Nick Jessen (#4 above) gets swarmed by Fairfield defenders. Jessen was on point all afternoon with his passing, tallying a team-high three assists.

Clay Miller (#22 above) gets airborne as he put in a goal in the second quarter during the 17-7 win.

With the win over Fairfield, Delaware moves to 4-0 in the Colonial Athletic Association, with a road trip to Stony Brook University on the horizon this upcoming Saturday.