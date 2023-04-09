Sunday, April 9, 2023

Photo gallery: Kurtz breaks school points record as Delaware cruises 17-7 over Fairfield

MultimediaGalleriesPhoto gallery: Kurtz breaks school points record as Delaware cruises 17-7 over Fairfield
Eva Pumo/THE REVIEW
Tye Kurtz (above) had a record-breaking day Saturday, taking over first in school history in points (252) and goals (163). He tallied four goals and one assist in the win. Eva Pumo/THE REVIEW
Defenseman Owen Grant (above) had an assist and led a defense that shut down Fairfield’s attack in Saturday’s 17-7 victory at Delaware Stadium. Eva Pumo/THE REVIEW
Despite not being a starter, Riar Schell (#25 above) got involved often, notching a goal and an assist for the Blue Hens. Eva Pumo/THE REVIEW
In faceoffs, Logan Premtaj (#38) handled the load of the duties for Delaware, going 13-for-24 on his attempts. Eva Pumo/THE REVIEW
Star attacker JP Ward (#1 above) had a team-high five points thanks to three goals and two assists in Saturday’s triumph over Fairfield. Eva Pumo/THE REVIEW
Freshman midfielder Brendan Powers (above) secured his tenth career goal Saturday afternoon. Eva Pumo/THE REVIEW
On a day with 17 goals scored, Jason Seiter (#23 above) got in on the action, notching an assist for the Blue Hens. Eva Pumo/THE REVIEW
Veteran goalkeeper Matt Kilkeary (#36 above) maintained his conference-best save percentage by making 13 saves and only permitting seven Fairfield goals. Eva Pumo/THE REVIEW
Logan Premtaj (above) skirts away with possession after one of his 13 faceoff wins during Saturday’s contest. Eva Pumo/THE REVIEW
Starting defenseman Tate Wasson (above) had two caused turnovers for a Delaware team that forced six overall, and also picked up two ground balls. Eva Pumo/THE REVIEW
Defenseman Kevin Lynch (#41 above) harasses a Fairfield Stags player. Lynch contributed three ground balls on Saturday. Eva Pumo/THE REVIEW
Along with Kurtz, Mike Robinson #19 above) also had four goals, along with two assists of his own for a team-high six points. Eva Pumo/THE REVIEW
Delaware’s Nick Jessen (#4 above) gets swarmed by Fairfield defenders. Jessen was on point all afternoon with his passing, tallying a team-high three assists. Eva Pumo/THE REVIEW
Clay Miller (#22 above) gets airborne as he put in a goal in the second quarter during the 17-7 win. Eva Pumo/THE REVIEW
With the win over Fairfield, Delaware moves to 4-0 in the Colonial Athletic Association, with a road trip to Stony Brook University on the horizon this upcoming Saturday. Eva Pumo/THE REVIEW

GET THE LATEST CAMPUS NEWS

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check out our other content

Check out other tags:

" Kim Kardashian" Midnight Muse Studio"2013 caa tournament""A Charlie Brown Christmas""A Nightmare Before Christmas"

Most Popular Articles

The University of Delaware's Independent Student Newspaper

Explore

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Newspaper Theme.