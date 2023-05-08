Photo Gallery: Freedom to Learn Rally MultimediaGalleriesPhoto Gallery: Freedom to Learn Rally FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp May 8, 2023 Photographers Larissa Veronica Heather and Maddy McManus capture the protest that took place on May 3 at the steps of Memorial Hall. Larissa Veronica Heather/The Review Maddy McManus/The Review Maddy McManus/The Review Larissa Veronica Heather/The Review Larissa Veronica Heather/The Review Maddy McManus/The Review Please leave this field emptyGET THE LATEST CAMPUS NEWS SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER EMAIL ADDRESS * THANKS FOR SUBSCRIBING! LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ Check out our other content Delaware captures second straight CAA men’s lacrosse championship May 7, 2023 Controversy over the flag of Iran sparks petitioning and an interim solution May 7, 2023 Photo Gallery: I Heart UD Day May 7, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Delaware captures second straight CAA men’s lacrosse championship May 7, 2023 Controversy over the flag of Iran sparks petitioning and an interim solution May 7, 2023 Photo Gallery: I Heart UD Day May 7, 2023 Photo Gallery: Change Makers Conference May 6, 2023 Delaware men’s lacrosse advances to seventh CAA championship game with gritty win over Towson May 5, 2023 RSO leadership reflects on their experiences with the Division of Student Life May 5, 2023 Check out other tags: " Kim Kardashian" Midnight Muse Studio"2013 caa tournament""A Charlie Brown Christmas""A Nightmare Before Christmas" Most Popular Articles Delaware captures second straight CAA men’s lacrosse championship Controversy over the flag of Iran sparks petitioning and an interim solution Photo Gallery: I Heart UD Day Photo Gallery: Change Makers Conference Delaware men’s lacrosse advances to seventh CAA championship game with gritty win over Towson RSO leadership reflects on their experiences with the Division of Student Life Chicken Scratch: Henny Day Now-Super Borgio Photo Gallery: CAA Women’s Basketball Tournament