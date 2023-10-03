Photo Gallery: Life in Lewes, Delaware

Photographer and junior marine biology major Audrey Tong captures coastal wildlife while studying at the University of Delaware’s College of Earth, Ocean and Environment campus in Lewes, Delaware. While interning at the Marine Education, Research, and Rehabilitation (MERR) Institute, a non-profit organization committed to marine mammal and sea turtle rescue and conservation, she uses photos of dolphins for picture identification. Marine photography is essential for research on environmental and species conservation, human impacts and climate change.

Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW This Atlantic Bottlenose Dolphin was photographed off the shore of Cape Henlopen State Park, swimming in a pod of over 50 individuals. The marks on its dorsal fin are likely from vessel strikes and predation.

A young Sandpiper tests its balance on the sand before being chased by waves rolling up on shore. Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW

Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW Four Brown Pelicans soar over the Atlantic, searching for lunch.

A Brown Pelican dives in for a fish in front of an audience of seagulls and fellow pelicans. Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW

Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW This 3.5-foot-tall Gray Heron stands along the muddy banks of Canary Creek as the sun disappears along the horizon.