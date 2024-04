In a regular-season finale between two undefeated teams in Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) play, the Towson Tigers (11-3, 7-0 CAA) bested the Delaware Blue Hens (8-4, 6-1 CAA). The visitors sealed the deal, 11-10, thanks to a flurry of third-quarter goals and some late stops on defense.

