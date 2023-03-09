Thursday, March 9, 2023

Photo gallery: Men’s lacrosse takes down UMBC, 17-11

Photo gallery: Men's lacrosse takes down UMBC, 17-11
Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW
Roland Hockenberry (middle) fights for possession during Tuesday night’s 17-11 win over UMBC. Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW
Redshirt senior defeseman Owen Grant (above) reaches high for the ball with his long stick. Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW
Hockenberry (middle) was 15-for-25 on face-offs Tuesday night, giving Delaware an edge in possessions over the Retrivers. Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW
Midfielder Jason Seiter (above) had one goal on just one shot Tuesday night, one of 12 Delaware players to score at least a goal during the victory. Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW
Clay Miller (above, #45) works in the midfield with possession on Tuesday night. Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW
The Hens used a 7-0 third-quarter advantage to pull away from the visiting Retrievers. Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW
Miller (above) looks to evade UMBC senior midfielder Talon Campbell (#12). Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW
Starter Tate Wasson (above) contributed to the Delaware defense that allowed just four second-half goals to UMBC. Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW
Tuesday was the sight of senior midfielder Harrison Ewing’s (above) first goal of the year and third of his career. He scored in early third-quarter action. Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW
Tye Kurtz (#2) had a team-high four goals during Tuesday night’s 17-11 win, to go along with two assists, good for a game-high six points. Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW
Two UMBC defenders chase down the ball during Tuesday night’s game at Delaware Stadium. Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW
Junior JP Ward (#1) looks to get around a defender. Ward chipped in three assists and one goal. Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW
Midfielder Cam Acchione (above) poured in two scores on four shots Tuesday night at Delaware Stadium in the 17-11 win. Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW
While allowing nine goals, goalie Matt Kilkeary made six saves, recorded the win and helped Delaware men’s lacrosse improve to 4-2 on the season. Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW

