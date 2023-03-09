Photo gallery: Men’s lacrosse takes down UMBC, 17-11 MultimediaGalleriesPhoto gallery: Men's lacrosse takes down UMBC, 17-11 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW March 9, 2023 Roland Hockenberry (middle) fights for possession during Tuesday night’s 17-11 win over UMBC. Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW Redshirt senior defeseman Owen Grant (above) reaches high for the ball with his long stick. Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW Hockenberry (middle) was 15-for-25 on face-offs Tuesday night, giving Delaware an edge in possessions over the Retrivers. Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW Midfielder Jason Seiter (above) had one goal on just one shot Tuesday night, one of 12 Delaware players to score at least a goal during the victory. Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW Clay Miller (above, #45) works in the midfield with possession on Tuesday night. Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW The Hens used a 7-0 third-quarter advantage to pull away from the visiting Retrievers. Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW Miller (above) looks to evade UMBC senior midfielder Talon Campbell (#12). Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW Starter Tate Wasson (above) contributed to the Delaware defense that allowed just four second-half goals to UMBC. Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW Tuesday was the sight of senior midfielder Harrison Ewing’s (above) first goal of the year and third of his career. He scored in early third-quarter action. Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW Tye Kurtz (#2) had a team-high four goals during Tuesday night’s 17-11 win, to go along with two assists, good for a game-high six points. Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW Two UMBC defenders chase down the ball during Tuesday night’s game at Delaware Stadium. Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW Junior JP Ward (#1) looks to get around a defender. Ward chipped in three assists and one goal. Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW Midfielder Cam Acchione (above) poured in two scores on four shots Tuesday night at Delaware Stadium in the 17-11 win. Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW While allowing nine goals, goalie Matt Kilkeary made six saves, recorded the win and helped Delaware men’s lacrosse improve to 4-2 on the season. Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW Please leave this field emptyGET THE LATEST CAMPUS NEWS SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER EMAIL ADDRESS * THANKS FOR SUBSCRIBING! LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ Check out our other content Approaching political classes in a polarized society March 9, 2023 Commentary: Women’s basketball heads into postseason with questions to answer March 8, 2023 Poem: Surviving commuting March 8, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Approaching political classes in a polarized society March 9, 2023 Commentary: Women’s basketball heads into postseason with questions to answer March 8, 2023 Poem: Surviving commuting March 8, 2023 “We gotta have more talent”: After CAA quarters blowout, Delaware to be “aggressive” in transfer portal March 7, 2023 Local Theater Review: Avenue Q March 7, 2023 “We Hold These Truths”: The Choir School of Delaware celebrates Black excellence March 6, 2023 Check out other tags: " Kim Kardashian" Midnight Muse Studio"2013 caa tournament""A Charlie Brown Christmas""A Nightmare Before Christmas" Most Popular Articles Approaching political classes in a polarized society Commentary: Women’s basketball heads into postseason with questions to answer Poem: Surviving commuting “We gotta have more talent”: After CAA quarters blowout, Delaware to be “aggressive” in transfer portal Local Theater Review: Avenue Q “We Hold These Truths”: The Choir School of Delaware celebrates Black excellence April showers bring May flowers … and lots of puddles at the university Review: New Joyride cold brew station in Pencader P.O.D.