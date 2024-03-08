Photo Gallery: Outfits on campus GalleriesEventsPhoto Gallery: Outfits on campus FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp March 8, 2024 Photographer Jordan Rosales captures the many outfits that students have been wearing on campus. Jordan Rosales/The Review Jordan Rosales/The Review Jordan Rosales/The Review Jordan Rosales/The Review Jordan Rosales/The Review Jordan Rosales/The Review Jordan Rosales/The Review Jordan Rosales/The Review Jordan Rosales/The Review Jordan Rosales/The Review Please leave this field emptyGET THE LATEST CAMPUS NEWS SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER EMAIL ADDRESS * THANKS FOR SUBSCRIBING! LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ Check out our other content CAA men’s tournament prediction: This team can dethrone Charleston March 8, 2024 CAA men’s tournament prediction: Longtime kryptonite in Delaware’s path March 8, 2024 The university’s participation in Bateman Competition showcases cultural diversity on campus March 8, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp CAA men’s tournament prediction: This team can dethrone Charleston March 8, 2024 CAA men’s tournament prediction: Longtime kryptonite in Delaware’s path March 8, 2024 The university’s participation in Bateman Competition showcases cultural diversity on campus March 8, 2024 Previewing the 96th Academy Awards March 8, 2024 Poem: A creature of habit March 8, 2024 Movie review: Was it worth waiting for “Dune: Part Two”? March 8, 2024 Check out other tags: " Kim Kardashian" Midnight Muse Studio"2013 caa tournament""A Charlie Brown Christmas""A Nightmare Before Christmas" Most Popular Articles CAA men’s tournament prediction: This team can dethrone Charleston CAA men’s tournament prediction: Longtime kryptonite in Delaware’s path The university’s participation in Bateman Competition showcases cultural diversity on campus Previewing the 96th Academy Awards Poem: A creature of habit Movie review: Was it worth waiting for “Dune: Part Two”? Photo Gallery: Men’s lacrosse falls 13-8 against Michigan Giancarlo Esposito visits university to discuss his acting career, following passions and more