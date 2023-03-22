Photo Gallery: Perkins Live on Feb. 24 ColumnsPhoto Gallery: Perkins Live on Feb. 24 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Jason Wang/THE REVIEW March 22, 2023 Jason Wang photographs paint night at Perkins Live on Feb. 24. Perkins Live is a weekly late-night programming series that occurs on campus every Friday. Jason Wang/THE REVIEW Please leave this field emptyGET THE LATEST CAMPUS NEWS SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER EMAIL ADDRESS * THANKS FOR SUBSCRIBING! LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ Check out our other content Mothers of Trayvon Martin and Leslie Prater discuss loss, police violence and positive change March 21, 2023 Review: “Focus on Painting” exhibition offers a sampling of digestible “art snacks” from a larger feast March 21, 2023 Gun violence is a terrible reality of our generation, and we need the university to protect us March 17, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Mothers of Trayvon Martin and Leslie Prater discuss loss, police violence and positive change March 21, 2023 Review: “Focus on Painting” exhibition offers a sampling of digestible “art snacks” from a larger feast March 21, 2023 Gun violence is a terrible reality of our generation, and we need the university to protect us March 17, 2023 Recent arrest leads to questions about campus alerts March 16, 2023 Winds of change: Delaware commences spring football practice, quarterback competition March 16, 2023 Photo gallery: Delaware baseball falls to No. 18 Maryland 13-11 in windy, extra-inning contest March 15, 2023 Check out other tags: " Kim Kardashian" Midnight Muse Studio"2013 caa tournament""A Charlie Brown Christmas""A Nightmare Before Christmas" Most Popular Articles Mothers of Trayvon Martin and Leslie Prater discuss loss, police violence and positive change Review: “Focus on Painting” exhibition offers a sampling of digestible “art snacks” from a larger feast Gun violence is a terrible reality of our generation, and we need the university to protect us Recent arrest leads to questions about campus alerts Winds of change: Delaware commences spring football practice, quarterback competition Photo gallery: Delaware baseball falls to No. 18 Maryland 13-11 in windy, extra-inning contest A 22-year-old shaking up Danish politics leaves his mark on campus Commentary: Has LeBron James cemented his legacy as the GOAT of professional basketball?