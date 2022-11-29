Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Photo gallery: Scenes from Delaware’s 56-17 playoff victory over St. Francis

SportsFootballPhoto gallery: Scenes from Delaware's 56-17 playoff victory over St. Francis
Click on the above photo to begin the gallery slideshow. Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW Delaware's Thyrick Pitts high points a touchdown catch over a St. Francis defender during Delaware's first-round FCS playoff victory on Saturday.
Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW
Christina Natalini/THE REVIEW
Christina Natalini/THE REVIEW
Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW
Christina Natalini/THE REVIEW
Christina Natalini/THE REVIEW
Christina Natalini/THE REVIEW
Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW
Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW
Christina Natalini/THE REVIEW
Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW
Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW
Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW
Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW
Christina Natalini/THE REVIEW
Christina Natalini/THE REVIEW
Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW
All photos by Jacob Letnaunchyn and Christina Natalini/THE REVIEW

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check out our other content

Check out other tags:

" Kim Kardashian" Midnight Muse Studio"2013 caa tournament""A Charlie Brown Christmas""A Nightmare Before Christmas"

Most Popular Articles

The University of Delaware's Independent Student Newspaper

Explore

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Newspaper Theme.