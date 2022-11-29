Photo gallery: Scenes from Delaware’s 56-17 playoff victory over St. Francis SportsFootballPhoto gallery: Scenes from Delaware's 56-17 playoff victory over St. Francis FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Click on the above photo to begin the gallery slideshow. Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW Delaware's Thyrick Pitts high points a touchdown catch over a St. Francis defender during Delaware's first-round FCS playoff victory on Saturday. November 29, 2022 Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW Christina Natalini/THE REVIEW Christina Natalini/THE REVIEW Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW Christina Natalini/THE REVIEW Christina Natalini/THE REVIEW Christina Natalini/THE REVIEW Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW Christina Natalini/THE REVIEW Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW Christina Natalini/THE REVIEW Christina Natalini/THE REVIEW Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW All photos by Jacob Letnaunchyn and Christina Natalini/THE REVIEW LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ Check out our other content Demolition of the Conover Apartments underway after serving the university for 65 years November 28, 2022 Delaware granted new life with playoff berth and upcoming home clash versus Saint Francis November 26, 2022 Opinion: Journalism in the digital age — has social media changed the industry? November 25, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Demolition of the Conover Apartments underway after serving the university for 65 years November 28, 2022 Delaware granted new life with playoff berth and upcoming home clash versus Saint Francis November 26, 2022 Opinion: Journalism in the digital age — has social media changed the industry? November 25, 2022 A definitive ranking of Thanksgiving side dishes November 25, 2022 Chicken Scratch: Art November 25, 2022 Satire: The university has a hole problem November 25, 2022 Check out other tags: " Kim Kardashian" Midnight Muse Studio"2013 caa tournament""A Charlie Brown Christmas""A Nightmare Before Christmas" Most Popular Articles Demolition of the Conover Apartments underway after serving the university for 65 years Delaware granted new life with playoff berth and upcoming home clash versus Saint Francis Opinion: Journalism in the digital age — has social media changed the industry? A definitive ranking of Thanksgiving side dishes Chicken Scratch: Art Satire: The university has a hole problem Chicken Scratch: Turkey Carving Contest The controversy behind true crime