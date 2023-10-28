Photo Gallery: Sean’s House and Dagda the therapy dog

Photographer Ethan Grandin visits Sean’s House, a local nonprofit organization. The focus of Sean’s House is on helping high school and college students fight depression and have a safe place where they can speak about their issues.

Bob Jarvis, the proud owner of Dagda the therapy dog, described the joy he gets out of bringing the golden retriever around students.

“What I get out of it, seeing smiles on people’s faces,” he said.

Jarvis noted his start working with therapy dogs 25 years ago with his wife at nursing homes, and ever since, he has had a golden retriever.

Bob and Dagda both work for PAWS for People, another local nonprofit in Newark that is “committed to providing therapeutic visits to any person in the community who would benefit from interaction with a well-trained, loving pet.”

