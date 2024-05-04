Photo Gallery: study abroad in Greece GalleriesCampusPhoto Gallery: study abroad in Greece FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp May 4, 2024 JULIA DIAMONDPhotographer Photographer Julia Diamond captures her Spring 2024 study abroad semester in Greece. Akronauplia fortress at Nafplion Julia Diamond/THE REVIEW Boats at beach FreatidaJulia Diamond/THE REVIEW Building on AndrosJulia Diamond/THE REVIEW Church in AthensJulia Diamond/THE REVIEW Flight over Athens at nightJulia Diamond/THE REVIEW Nighttime view from LycabettusJulia Diamond/THE REVIEW Sculptures at the archeological museum in ThessalonikiJulia Diamond/THE REVIEW Seagulls by the ferryJulia Diamond/THE REVIEW Odeon of Herodes at the AcropolisJulia Diamond/THE REVIEW Temple of AphaiaJulia Diamond/THE REVIEW The Caryatids at the AcropolisJulia Diamond/THE REVIEW View of acropolis from LycabettusJulia Diamond/THE REVIEW View of NafplionJulia Diamond/THE REVIEW Beach on Aegina Julia Diamond/THE REVIEW Bourtzi fortress at NafplionJulia Diamond/THE REVIEW Cat in Agia ParaskeviJulia Diamond/THE REVIEW Delphi archeological siteJulia Diamond/THE REVIEW Magpie at the national gardenJulia Diamond/THE REVIEW Part of the East facade of the Parthenon at the AcropolisJulia Diamond/THE REVIEW Sculpture at National Archeological museumJulia Diamond/THE REVIEW Nighttime view of AthensJulia Diamond/THE REVIEW Statue of Alexander the Great in ThessalonikiJulia Diamond/THE REVIEW Graffitied metroJulia Diamond/THE REVIEW Temple of Apollo at DelphiJulia Diamond/THE REVIEW The Parthenon on the AcropolisJulia Diamond/THE REVIEW View of ArachovaJulia Diamond/THE REVIEW White tower in ThessalonikiJulia Diamond/THE REVIEW Flight over Athens at nightJulia Diamond/THE REVIEW Bell tower atop LycabettusJulia Diamond/THE REVIEW Building in NafplionJulia Diamond/THE REVIEW Building in ThessalonikiJulia Diamond/THE REVIEW Ladadika at night in ThessalonikiJulia Diamond/THE REVIEW Changing of the guardsJulia Diamond/THE REVIEW Entrance at the AcropolisJulia Diamond/THE REVIEW People at beach FreatidaJulia Diamond/THE REVIEW Sunset view from LycabettusJulia Diamond/THE REVIEW Temple of Athena Nike at the AcropolisJulia Diamond/THE REVIEW Thessaloniki waterfrontJulia Diamond/THE REVIEW Pigeon on the White tower in ThessalonikiJulia Diamond/THE REVIEW View of Chora and lighthouse at AndrosJulia Diamond/THE REVIEW View of church and lighthouse in AndrosJulia Diamond/THE REVIEW Please leave this field emptyGET THE LATEST CAMPUS NEWS SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER EMAIL ADDRESS * THANKS FOR SUBSCRIBING! LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ Check out our other content Rainbow Records: Behind the scenes of the Newark staple May 3, 2024 Poem: All tunnels have an end May 3, 2024 How to discover your inner child and let them join in on the fun. May 3, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Rainbow Records: Behind the scenes of the Newark staple May 3, 2024 Poem: All tunnels have an end May 3, 2024 How to discover your inner child and let them join in on the fun. May 3, 2024 Movie review: “Kung Fu Panda 4” May 2, 2024 Review: “Conan O’Brien Must Go” is a travel show diamond in the rough May 2, 2024 More than a poet’s wife: Alice Dunbar-Nelson’s story, exhibition style May 2, 2024 Check out other tags: " Kim Kardashian" Midnight Muse Studio"2013 caa tournament""A Charlie Brown Christmas""A Nightmare Before Christmas" Most Popular Articles Rainbow Records: Behind the scenes of the Newark staple Poem: All tunnels have an end How to discover your inner child and let them join in on the fun. Movie review: “Kung Fu Panda 4” Review: “Conan O’Brien Must Go” is a travel show diamond in the rough More than a poet’s wife: Alice Dunbar-Nelson’s story, exhibition style Delaware lawmakers introduce legislation for an Office of the Inspector General As SJP protest efforts continue, “I Heart UD Giving Day” comes under scrutiny