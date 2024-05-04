Saturday, May 4, 2024

Photo Gallery: study abroad in Greece

JULIA DIAMOND
Photographer





Photographer Julia Diamond captures her Spring 2024 study abroad semester in Greece.

Akronauplia fortress at Nafplion
Julia Diamond/THE REVIEW
Boats at beach Freatida
Julia Diamond/THE REVIEW
Building on Andros
Julia Diamond/THE REVIEW
Church in Athens
Julia Diamond/THE REVIEW
Flight over Athens at night
Julia Diamond/THE REVIEW
Nighttime view from Lycabettus
Julia Diamond/THE REVIEW
Sculptures at the archeological museum in Thessaloniki
Julia Diamond/THE REVIEW
Seagulls by the ferry
Julia Diamond/THE REVIEW
Odeon of Herodes at the Acropolis
Julia Diamond/THE REVIEW
Temple of Aphaia
Julia Diamond/THE REVIEW
The Caryatids at the Acropolis
Julia Diamond/THE REVIEW
View of acropolis from Lycabettus
Julia Diamond/THE REVIEW
View of Nafplion
Julia Diamond/THE REVIEW
Beach on Aegina
Julia Diamond/THE REVIEW
Bourtzi fortress at Nafplion
Julia Diamond/THE REVIEW
Cat in Agia Paraskevi
Julia Diamond/THE REVIEW
Delphi archeological site
Julia Diamond/THE REVIEW
Magpie at the national garden
Julia Diamond/THE REVIEW
Part of the East facade of the Parthenon at the Acropolis
Julia Diamond/THE REVIEW
Sculpture at National Archeological museum
Julia Diamond/THE REVIEW
Nighttime view of Athens
Julia Diamond/THE REVIEW
Statue of Alexander the Great in Thessaloniki
Julia Diamond/THE REVIEW
Graffitied metro
Julia Diamond/THE REVIEW
Temple of Apollo at Delphi
Julia Diamond/THE REVIEW
The Parthenon on the Acropolis
Julia Diamond/THE REVIEW
View of Arachova
Julia Diamond/THE REVIEW
White tower in Thessaloniki
Julia Diamond/THE REVIEW
Bell tower atop Lycabettus
Julia Diamond/THE REVIEW
Building in Nafplion
Julia Diamond/THE REVIEW
Building in Thessaloniki
Julia Diamond/THE REVIEW
Ladadika at night in Thessaloniki
Julia Diamond/THE REVIEW
Changing of the guards
Julia Diamond/THE REVIEW
Entrance at the Acropolis
Julia Diamond/THE REVIEW
People at beach Freatida
Julia Diamond/THE REVIEW
Sunset view from Lycabettus
Julia Diamond/THE REVIEW
Temple of Athena Nike at the Acropolis
Julia Diamond/THE REVIEW
Thessaloniki waterfront
Julia Diamond/THE REVIEW
Pigeon on the White tower in Thessaloniki
Julia Diamond/THE REVIEW
View of Chora and lighthouse at Andros
Julia Diamond/THE REVIEW
View of church and lighthouse in Andros
Julia Diamond/THE REVIEW

