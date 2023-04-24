Monday, April 24, 2023

Photo Gallery: Upcycled Flag Installation

MultimediaGalleriesPhoto Gallery: Upcycled Flag Installation

Jacob Letnaunchyn photographs an upcycled flag art installation laid out on the Green by the Student Sustainability Alliance. 

GET THE LATEST CAMPUS NEWS

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check out our other content

Check out other tags:

" Kim Kardashian" Midnight Muse Studio"2013 caa tournament""A Charlie Brown Christmas""A Nightmare Before Christmas"

Most Popular Articles

The University of Delaware's Independent Student Newspaper

Explore

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Newspaper Theme.