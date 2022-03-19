Photo Gallery: Women’s basketball falls to Maryland, season ends in first round of NCAA tournament March 19, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Aidan Fraser/The Review Must read Photo Gallery: Women’s basketball falls to Maryland, season ends in first round of NCAA tournament March 19, 2022 Commentary: Why The Crew’s DJ Showcase was so poorly attended March 17, 2022 Blue Hen Madness: Previewing the men’s and women’s first round NCAA tournament matchups March 17, 2022 Like father, like son: Jameer Nelson Jr. takes his basketball career one step at a time March 17, 2022 Click on the above photo to begin the gallery slideshow.Aidan Fraser/The ReviewFollowing their CAA Championship, the Blue Hens faced off against No. 4 Maryland Friday evening in the NCAA tournament’s first round, but came up short in a 102-71 defeat. Guard Jewel Smalls (above) warms up before Friday’s game, where she knocked down two three-pointers.Aidan Fraser/The Review After Maryland jumped out to a 27-17 advantage after the first quarter, Delaware was never able to close within a possession of the Terrapins.Aidan Fraser/The Review Senior point guard Paris McBride (above) notched four points, five assists and three rebounds in Delaware’s 102-71 loss.Aidan Fraser/The Review Sophomore Tyi Skinner (middle) attempts to dribble through two defenders.Aidan Fraser/The Review Skinner (above) was second on Delaware with 10 points, along with four assists.Aidan Fraser/The Review Mar Tejedor (right), a sophomore guard, works against Maryland’s Emma Chardon (left) in the fourth quarter of Friday’s contest.Aidan Fraser/The Review Senior guard/forward Jasmine Dickey (#20) puts up a shot versus Maryland’s star forward, Angel Reese (#10). Aidan Fraser/The Review In a historic performance despite the loss, Dickey tallied 31 points on 12-of-32 shooting.Aidan Fraser/The Review Senior forward Ty Battle (above) struggled all game to score against Reese and the other Maryland forwardsAidan Fraser/The Review In her final game as a Blue Hen and her first NCAA tournament appearance, graduate forward Lizzie Oleary (right) had two points and two rebounds.Aidan Fraser/The Review Two Terrapins attempt to box out Dickey as they eye a potential rebound.Aidan Fraser/The Review Skinner (middle) looks to put up a floating shot over Katie Benzan (left), who led Maryland in three-pointers with five made on seven attempts.Aidan Fraser/The Review Senior forward Makayla Pippin, who seven points and four rebounds, attempts a three-pointer late in Delaware’s season-ending loss.Aidan Fraser/The Review McBride (right), who worked through injuries during the season and on Friday, works on defending a Maryland Terrapin. Aidan Fraser/The Review In her final game as a Blue Hen, Dickey (above) clinched her 19th double-double of the 2021-2022 season.Aidan Fraser/The Review Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Previous articleCommentary: Why The Crew’s DJ Showcase was so poorly attended More articles Blue Hen Madness: Previewing the men’s and women’s first round NCAA tournament matchups March 17, 2022 Like father, like son: Jameer Nelson Jr. takes his basketball career one step at a time March 17, 2022 Women’s basketball defeats Drexel to win CAA Championship, secure berth in NCAA tournament March 14, 2022 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ