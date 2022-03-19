65.8 F
Photo Gallery: Women’s basketball falls to Maryland, season ends in first round of NCAA tournament

The Blue Hens huddle up during Friday's game at College Park, Maryland.
Aidan Fraser/The Review

Click on the above photo to begin the gallery slideshow.
Aidan Fraser/The Review
Following their CAA Championship, the Blue Hens faced off against No. 4 Maryland Friday evening in the NCAA tournament’s first round, but came up short in a 102-71 defeat.
Guard Jewel Smalls (above) warms up before Friday’s game, where she knocked down two three-pointers.
Aidan Fraser/The Review
After Maryland jumped out to a 27-17 advantage after the first quarter, Delaware was never able to close within a possession of the Terrapins.
Aidan Fraser/The Review
Senior point guard Paris McBride (above) notched four points, five assists and three rebounds in Delaware’s 102-71 loss.
Aidan Fraser/The Review
Sophomore Tyi Skinner (middle) attempts to dribble through two defenders.
Aidan Fraser/The Review
Skinner (above) was second on Delaware with 10 points, along with four assists.
Aidan Fraser/The Review
Mar Tejedor (right), a sophomore guard, works against Maryland’s Emma Chardon (left) in the fourth quarter of Friday’s contest.
Aidan Fraser/The Review
Senior guard/forward Jasmine Dickey (#20) puts up a shot versus Maryland’s star forward, Angel Reese (#10).
Aidan Fraser/The Review
In a historic performance despite the loss, Dickey tallied 31 points on 12-of-32 shooting.
Aidan Fraser/The Review
Senior forward Ty Battle (above) struggled all game to score against Reese and the other Maryland forwards
Aidan Fraser/The Review
In her final game as a Blue Hen and her first NCAA tournament appearance, graduate forward Lizzie Oleary (right) had two points and two rebounds.
Aidan Fraser/The Review
Two Terrapins attempt to box out Dickey as they eye a potential rebound.
Aidan Fraser/The Review
Skinner (middle) looks to put up a floating shot over Katie Benzan (left), who led Maryland in three-pointers with five made on seven attempts.
Aidan Fraser/The Review
Senior forward Makayla Pippin, who seven points and four rebounds, attempts a three-pointer late in Delaware’s season-ending loss.
Aidan Fraser/The Review
McBride (right), who worked through injuries during the season and on Friday, works on defending a Maryland Terrapin.
Aidan Fraser/The Review
In her final game as a Blue Hen, Dickey (above) clinched her 19th double-double of the 2021-2022 season.
Aidan Fraser/The Review

