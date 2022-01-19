44.1 F
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
View COVID-19 Dashboard

Photo gallery: Women’s basketball stays unbeaten in CAA with home victory over James Madison

Patrick LaPorte/The Review

Delaware women’s basketball improved to 10-4 overall and 4-0 in conference play thanks to a 64-57 win over rival James Madison on Tuesday night.
Patrick LaPorte/The Review
  • Tyi Skinner calls out a play on offense in the first quarter of Delaware’s 64-57 at the Bob Carpenter Center. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
  • Jasmine Dickey attempts a shot to reach 1,500 career points in the first quarter of Delaware’s 64-57 win at the Bob Carpenter. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
  • Tyi Skinner fights through a James Madison screen in the first half of Delaware’s 64-57 win at the Bob Carpenter Center. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
  • The Delaware student section celebrates Jasmine Dickey’s buzzer-beater at the end of the first quarter of Delaware’s 64-57 win at the Bob Carpenter Center. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
  • Jasmine Dickey celebrates her first quarter buzzer-beater at the end of the first quarter in Delaware’s 64-57 win at the Bob Carpenter Center. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
  • Ty Battle fights for position against James Madison’s Steph Ouderkirk in the second quarter of Delaware’s 64-57 win at the Bob Carpenter Center. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
  • Jasmine Dickey celebrates a basket to begin the second half of Delaware’s 64-57 victory at the Bob Carpenter Center. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
  • Lizzie Oleary attempts a layup in the third quarter of Delaware’s 64-57 win at the Bob Carpenter Center. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
  • The Delaware pep band attempts to distract James Madison’s Kiki Jefferson at the free throw line in the second half of Delaware’s 64-57 win at the Bob Carpenter Center. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
  • Paris McBride attempts a shot as Head Coach Natasha Adair looks on in the third quarter of Delaware’s 64-57 win at the Bob Carpenter Center. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
  • Jasmine Dickey drives to the basket in the third quarter of Delaware’s 64-57 win at the Bob Carpenter Center. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
  • Tyi Skinner pushes in transition during the second half of Delaware’s 64-57 win at the Bob Carpenter Center. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
  • Head Coach Natasha Adair talks with Paris McBride in the second half of Delaware’s 64-57 win at the Bob Carpenter Center. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
  • Jasmine Dickey attempts a shot over two James Madison defenders in the second half of Delaware’s 64-57 win at the Bob Carpenter Center. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
  • The Delaware pep band awaits a Delaware free throw in the second half of Delaware’s 64-57 win at the Bob Carpenter Center. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
  • Tyi Skinner drives past James Madison’s Bailey Williams in the final minutes of the second half in Delaware’s 64-57 win at the Bob Carpenter Center. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
  • Associate Head Coach Bob Clark (right) calls out to the Delaware defense in the final minute of Delaware’s second half win at the Bob Carpenter Center. Patrick LaPorte/The Review
  • Paris McBride awaits Delaware’s fourth straight win in conference play during the final seconds of Delaware’s 64-57 win at the Bob Carpenter Center. Patrick LaPorte/The Review

