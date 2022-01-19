Photo gallery: Women’s basketball stays unbeaten in CAA with home victory over James Madison January 19, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Patrick LaPorte/The Review Must read Photo gallery: Women’s basketball stays unbeaten in CAA with home victory over James Madison January 19, 2022 University student charged in connection with armed robbery, home invasion January 19, 2022 Gov. Carney issues indoor mask mandate for Delaware residents January 17, 2022 Student Government Association hosts town hall discussion surrounding gender-based violence January 14, 2022 Click on the above photo to begin the gallery slideshow.Delaware women’s basketball improved to 10-4 overall and 4-0 in conference play thanks to a 64-57 win over rival James Madison on Tuesday night.Patrick LaPorte/The Review Tyi Skinner calls out a play on offense in the first quarter of Delaware’s 64-57 at the Bob Carpenter Center. Patrick LaPorte/The ReviewJasmine Dickey attempts a shot to reach 1,500 career points in the first quarter of Delaware’s 64-57 win at the Bob Carpenter. Patrick LaPorte/The ReviewTyi Skinner fights through a James Madison screen in the first half of Delaware’s 64-57 win at the Bob Carpenter Center. Patrick LaPorte/The ReviewThe Delaware student section celebrates Jasmine Dickey’s buzzer-beater at the end of the first quarter of Delaware’s 64-57 win at the Bob Carpenter Center. Patrick LaPorte/The ReviewJasmine Dickey celebrates her first quarter buzzer-beater at the end of the first quarter in Delaware’s 64-57 win at the Bob Carpenter Center. Patrick LaPorte/The ReviewTy Battle fights for position against James Madison’s Steph Ouderkirk in the second quarter of Delaware’s 64-57 win at the Bob Carpenter Center. Patrick LaPorte/The ReviewJasmine Dickey celebrates a basket to begin the second half of Delaware’s 64-57 victory at the Bob Carpenter Center. Patrick LaPorte/The ReviewLizzie Oleary attempts a layup in the third quarter of Delaware’s 64-57 win at the Bob Carpenter Center. Patrick LaPorte/The ReviewThe Delaware pep band attempts to distract James Madison’s Kiki Jefferson at the free throw line in the second half of Delaware’s 64-57 win at the Bob Carpenter Center. Patrick LaPorte/The ReviewParis McBride attempts a shot as Head Coach Natasha Adair looks on in the third quarter of Delaware’s 64-57 win at the Bob Carpenter Center. Patrick LaPorte/The ReviewJasmine Dickey drives to the basket in the third quarter of Delaware’s 64-57 win at the Bob Carpenter Center. Patrick LaPorte/The ReviewTyi Skinner pushes in transition during the second half of Delaware’s 64-57 win at the Bob Carpenter Center. Patrick LaPorte/The ReviewHead Coach Natasha Adair talks with Paris McBride in the second half of Delaware’s 64-57 win at the Bob Carpenter Center. Patrick LaPorte/The ReviewJasmine Dickey attempts a shot over two James Madison defenders in the second half of Delaware’s 64-57 win at the Bob Carpenter Center. Patrick LaPorte/The ReviewThe Delaware pep band awaits a Delaware free throw in the second half of Delaware’s 64-57 win at the Bob Carpenter Center. Patrick LaPorte/The ReviewTyi Skinner drives past James Madison’s Bailey Williams in the final minutes of the second half in Delaware’s 64-57 win at the Bob Carpenter Center. Patrick LaPorte/The ReviewAssociate Head Coach Bob Clark (right) calls out to the Delaware defense in the final minute of Delaware’s second half win at the Bob Carpenter Center. Patrick LaPorte/The ReviewParis McBride awaits Delaware’s fourth straight win in conference play during the final seconds of Delaware’s 64-57 win at the Bob Carpenter Center. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Previous articleUniversity student charged in connection with armed robbery, home invasion More articles University student charged in connection with armed robbery, home invasion January 19, 2022 Gov. Carney issues indoor mask mandate for Delaware residents January 17, 2022 Student Government Association hosts town hall discussion surrounding gender-based violence January 14, 2022 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ