Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Photo Gallery: Women’s lacrosse secures dominant win over Kent State

Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW

Photographer Jacob Letnaunchyn captures Delaware’s dominant 18-4 win over Kent State on Feb. 25. The Blue Hens moved to 4-1 on the season with the victory.

Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW
Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW
Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW
Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW
Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW
Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW
Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW
Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW
Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW
Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW
Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW
Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW
Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW
Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW
Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW
Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW
Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW
Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW
Jacob Letnaunchyn/THE REVIEW

