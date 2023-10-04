Photo Gallery: Women’s soccer draws against Northeastern GalleriesPhoto Gallery: Women's soccer draws against Northeastern FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW October 4, 2023 Photographers Larissa Veronica Heather and Jordan Rosales capture Delaware’s women’s soccer against Northeastern on Sept. 29. Jordan Rosales/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Jordan Rosales/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Jordan Rosales/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Jordan Rosales/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Jordan Rosales/THE REVIEW Jordan Rosales/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Jordan Rosales/THE REVIEW Jordan Rosales/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Jordan Rosales/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Jordan Rosales/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Jordan Rosales/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Please leave this field emptyGET THE LATEST CAMPUS NEWS SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER EMAIL ADDRESS * THANKS FOR SUBSCRIBING! LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ Check out our other content Mosaic tries something new: Avelo Airlines October 4, 2023 Quitting: the lost art of choosing yourself October 4, 2023 Opinion: Upholding the principle — and practice — of free speech at UD October 4, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Mosaic tries something new: Avelo Airlines October 4, 2023 Quitting: the lost art of choosing yourself October 4, 2023 Opinion: Upholding the principle — and practice — of free speech at UD October 4, 2023 Playlist: Mosaic week six mix October 3, 2023 Photo Gallery: Field hockey against William & Mary October 3, 2023 Photo Gallery: Philadelphia Fashion Week October 3, 2023 Check out other tags: " Kim Kardashian" Midnight Muse Studio"2013 caa tournament""A Charlie Brown Christmas""A Nightmare Before Christmas" Most Popular Articles Mosaic tries something new: Avelo Airlines Quitting: the lost art of choosing yourself Opinion: Upholding the principle — and practice — of free speech at UD Playlist: Mosaic week six mix Photo Gallery: Field hockey against William & Mary Photo Gallery: Philadelphia Fashion Week Photo Gallery: Life in Lewes, Delaware Baby Blue added to National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum