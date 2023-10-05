Photo Gallery: Women’s Volleyball defeats Charleston

Photographers Larissa Veronica Heather and Jordan Rosales capture Delaware’s victory over Charleston in their 5 set game on October 1.

Jordan Rosales/THE REVIEW Jordan Rosales/THE REVIEW Jordan Rosales/THE REVIEW Jordan Rosales/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Jordan Rosales/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Jordan Rosales/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Jordan Rosales/THE REVIEW Jordan Rosales/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW