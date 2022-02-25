Playlist: Gifted kid burnout bops

Jordan Davis/THE REVIEW

Gifted kid burnout bops

BY

Managing Mosaic Editor

Do you associate your self-worth with your academic achievements? Did teachers say you were “a pleasure to have in class?” Do you feel like no matter what you do, you’ll never live up to your own expectations?

Well, do we have the playlist for you!

Introducing: Gifted Kid Burnout Bops. A playlist curated by the Review staff – aka the most burnt out students on this entire campus – with some extra additions from yours truly.

We’re fine. Totally fine. You’re the one who’s not fine.