Wyatt Patterson/THE REVIEW

It’s about drive, it’s about power, we stay hungry, we devour.

Managing Mosaic Editor

Look, we’re not proud of this. But our obligation to our audience outweighs the potential embarrassment and public humiliation resulting from admitting that the theme song from Sofia the First is an entire bop.

Enjoy our guilty pleasures. And please… Don’t. Say. A. Word.