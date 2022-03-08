Playlist: Songs About Men (Derogatory)

Wyatt Patterson/THE REVIEW

BY

Managing Mosaic Editor

We at the Review are thrilled to introduce our newest playlist in honor of International Women’s Day. However, if you’re looking for some wholesome and uplifting tunes, you’ve come to the wrong place.

You see, there are so many playlists for female empowerment. Playlists that encourage growth and change and taking the high road. This playlist is not one of them.

This playlist is for the girlies with unbridled rage, the ladies who have been catcalled one too many times. The women who recognize that they can hold onto their righteous anger as long as they want, who are under no obligation to hide that anger to make others comfortable.

Because at the end of the day, there should be no guilt or shame associated with listening to music that challenges those in power, even if done so with expletive-laden lyrics that fully degrade our oppressors.

Introducing: Songs About Men (Derogatory). A playlist curated by the Review staff – aka the angriest feminists on campus – with some extra additions from yours truly.

I will leave you with a quote from Taylor Swift, who unsurprisingly constitutes a large portion of this playlist:

“People go on and on about you have to forgive and forget to move past something. No, you don’t. You don’t have to forgive and you don’t have to forget to move on. You can move on without any of those things happening.”

Enjoy.