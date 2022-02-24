Poem: 4 ways of looking at a spider

BY
Contributing Poet
1. The local garden spider weaves her delicate web outside my kitchen window
The golden raindrops from the sun shower illuminate her translucent web
It’s as thin as the veil that lies between predator and prey
2. My friendly neighborhood spider moved in during the summer months
She pays her rent by catching flies that slip through the holes in the screen
The eight legged gatekeeper
3. Like a skilled tight-rope walker
The spider’s legs balance her on a razor-thin web
She wraps her prey up in a silk coffin
4. The brown garden spider is resilient
Both mother and nature have destroyed her webbed masterpiece
But she rebuilds it after every catastrophe