29.7 F
Newark
type here...
Thursday, February 24, 2022
View COVID-19 Dashboard
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img

Poem: 4 ways of looking at a spider

Must read

The local garden spider
Juanita Philips/THE REVIEW

BY ANGELA HOYLE
Contributing Poet

1. The local garden spider weaves her delicate web outside my kitchen window 

The golden raindrops from the sun shower illuminate her translucent web

It’s as thin as the veil that lies between predator and prey

2. My friendly neighborhood spider moved in during the summer months

She pays her rent by catching flies that slip through the holes in the screen 

The eight legged gatekeeper  

3. Like a skilled tight-rope walker

The spider’s legs balance her on a razor-thin web

She wraps her prey up in a silk coffin

4. The brown garden spider is resilient

Both mother and nature have destroyed her webbed masterpiece

But she rebuilds it after every catastrophe

Previous articleWalkoff home run propels Blue Hens to win over No. 4 Notre Dame, notches Sherman 800th career victory

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Categories

More Reads