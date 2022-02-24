Poem: 4 ways of looking at a spider

The local garden spider

Juanita Philips/THE REVIEW

BY

Contributing Poet

1. The local garden spider weaves her delicate web outside my kitchen window

The golden raindrops from the sun shower illuminate her translucent web

It’s as thin as the veil that lies between predator and prey

2. My friendly neighborhood spider moved in during the summer months

She pays her rent by catching flies that slip through the holes in the screen

The eight legged gatekeeper

3. Like a skilled tight-rope walker

The spider’s legs balance her on a razor-thin web

She wraps her prey up in a silk coffin

4. The brown garden spider is resilient

Both mother and nature have destroyed her webbed masterpiece

But she rebuilds it after every catastrophe