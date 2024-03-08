Poem: A creature of habit

BY CAROLINE POWELL

Staff Writer

Some of my most memorable moments are the ones I can never remember.

I find myself searching through the compartments of my mind and seem only to feel déjà vu, yet never recall the end moment. I wonder how much of my memory got left behind.

Is it a permanent substitute for the hell that is life?

The hell that, in turn, is love?

Where does the line cross between experiencing and reminiscing?

Elders consistently retell stories of their youth, always living in the past. Does this mean they are incapable of making something new out of life?

I find that, much like a creature of habit, I do not know if I will ever stop changing. I do not recognize who I was five years ago or yesterday. I do not know if I am, or if I am just a product of the world around me.

Social media therapists say not recalling memories means you are desperately traumatized. Scientists say it is normal.

I sometimes pretend I forget things, and I am quite good at it. I can talk to someone as if the grief is not gnawing at me from the back of my head forward.

As if the embarrassing thing I did when I was 15 is not following me around like a ghost haunting its loved ones.

Who am I without my trauma? Without my memories? Without my scientific normalcy? Who am I without my parents?

The people I speak to now have no idea I watched my father breathe his last breath almost six years ago in my living room. They do not know I avoid the living room now, and its skeleton of what once was a loving father.

They know nothing about my family and how I only see them on holidays. They do not know I lost so many childhood friends. They do not know that there are some people I run into and pretend I do not remember the moments of bottomless laughter I experienced with them.

I feel as though to love is to hurt. To feel is to fall.

I am nothing without love. Or doubt. Or guilt. Or bliss. Or shame. Or happiness.

I am nothing at all but a sponge of experiences.

What does that make me?