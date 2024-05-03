Poem: All tunnels have an end

GABY NIEVES
Co-Managing Mosaic Editor
I’m not sick,
and I’m not hungry.
Would I feel less guilty
if I was?
My worries have deadlines.
I know this will pass.
Equations have solutions
(even this one).
To be or not?
I have to decide.
But I’m always deciding,
“Can I just be done?”
That’s what I’d ask
if I had the option.
But failure’s not an option
(it never was).
Because I’m not sick,
and I’m not hungry.
My problems are a privilege;
one they never had.
So yes I will struggle.
That was always the plan.
But in a few months time,
this will be the past.
My worries are deadlines.
This will pass.
Equations have solutions,
and all tunnels have an end.