Friday, May 3, 2024

Poem: All tunnels have an end

Poem: All tunnels have an end
Sarah Wessel/THE REVIEW

GABY NIEVES
Co-Managing Mosaic Editor





I’m not sick,

and I’m not hungry.

Would I feel less guilty

if I was?

My worries have deadlines.

I know this will pass.

Equations have solutions

(even this one).

To be or not?

I have to decide.

But I’m always deciding,

“Can I just be done?”

That’s what I’d ask

if I had the option.

But failure’s not an option

(it never was).

Because I’m not sick,

and I’m not hungry.

My problems are a privilege;

one they never had.

So yes I will struggle.

That was always the plan.

But in a few months time,

this will be the past.

My worries are deadlines.

This will pass.

Equations have solutions,

and all tunnels have an end.

The University of Delaware's Independent Student Newspaper

