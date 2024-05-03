Poem: All tunnels have an end

GABY NIEVES

Co-Managing Mosaic Editor

I’m not sick,

and I’m not hungry.

Would I feel less guilty

if I was?

My worries have deadlines.

I know this will pass.

Equations have solutions

(even this one).

To be or not?

I have to decide.

But I’m always deciding,

“Can I just be done?”

That’s what I’d ask

if I had the option.

But failure’s not an option

(it never was).

Because I’m not sick,

and I’m not hungry.

My problems are a privilege;

one they never had.

So yes I will struggle.

That was always the plan.

But in a few months time,

this will be the past.

My worries are deadlines.

This will pass.

Equations have solutions,

and all tunnels have an end.