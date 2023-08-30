Poem: Between spring and autumn

BY GABY NIEVES
1 – The beach
The reason why the world is so blue
is the reason why my eyes burn
is the reason why I feel more refreshed than I ever have in my life
is the reason why I cut the bottom of my foot
is the reason why the sun’s heat doesn’t feel so harsh
is the reason why I burned but didn’t feel the pain until the next day
is the reason why this salt breeze leaves me breathless
is the reason why nights can get so cold
is the reason why I’d give anything for things to stay this way forever
is the reason why I must swim back to shore.
2 – The boardwalk
What happened between 10 and 20?
When did the unbearably long walk
become so tragically short?
When did Mom stop yelling?
I guess when she got old.
A brother and a sister
so annoying.
But, in hindsight, bold.
They were just energetic.
Carefree.
When did they get so old?
Excited run
on the boardwalk.
Alone, now,
because I’m not so small anymore.
Not holding Mom’s hand.
“Stay with your siblings,”
is no longer being said.
Excited run
on the boardwalk.
I don’t care if I’m too old.
3 – The back of your car
Hands on your waist,
in your hair,
on your face.
The longest detour ever
to wipe away the drop of lemonade
on the side of your mouth.
(Leave no trace)
Your mouth
has been upturned for days.
A paradisal marathon
for the gaze.
Vinegar and ketchup
spilled all over the place.
“Told you it’d be too cramped back here,”
is what you say
as a pile of napkins finds its way
in between your fingertips.
(Leave no trace)
Your fingertips
have thrown,
have caught,
have dug,
have swam,
have sought
out the soft serve flavor that you say you can only find here.
It’s not only melting down the cone
but even down your arm now.
However, you intend to
(Leave no trace)
All this, to eat in the back of your car
to laugh in the back of your car
to forever live in the back of your car
because we didn’t wanna get sand on our food.
But I’ve never had a drink a day in my life
So when did I get so drunk on you?