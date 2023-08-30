Poem: Between spring and autumn

BY GABY NIEVES

Co-Managing Mosaic Editor

1 – The beach

The reason why the world is so blue

is the reason why my eyes burn

is the reason why I feel more refreshed than I ever have in my life

is the reason why I cut the bottom of my foot

is the reason why the sun’s heat doesn’t feel so harsh

is the reason why I burned but didn’t feel the pain until the next day

is the reason why this salt breeze leaves me breathless

is the reason why nights can get so cold

is the reason why I’d give anything for things to stay this way forever

is the reason why I must swim back to shore.

Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW

2 – The boardwalk

What happened between 10 and 20?

When did the unbearably long walk

become so tragically short?

When did Mom stop yelling?

I guess when she got old.

A brother and a sister

so annoying.

But, in hindsight, bold.

They were just energetic.

Carefree.

When did they get so old?

Excited run

on the boardwalk.

Alone, now,

because I’m not so small anymore.

Not holding Mom’s hand.

“Stay with your siblings,”

is no longer being said.

Excited run

on the boardwalk.

I don’t care if I’m too old.

Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW

3 – The back of your car

Hands on your waist,

in your hair,

on your face.

The longest detour ever

to wipe away the drop of lemonade

on the side of your mouth.

(Leave no trace)

Your mouth

has been upturned for days.

A paradisal marathon

for the gaze.

Vinegar and ketchup

spilled all over the place.

“Told you it’d be too cramped back here,”

is what you say

as a pile of napkins finds its way

in between your fingertips.

(Leave no trace)

Your fingertips

have thrown,

have caught,

have dug,

have swam,

have sought

out the soft serve flavor that you say you can only find here.

It’s not only melting down the cone

but even down your arm now.

However, you intend to

(Leave no trace)

All this, to eat in the back of your car

to laugh in the back of your car

to forever live in the back of your car

because we didn’t wanna get sand on our food.

But I’ve never had a drink a day in my life

So when did I get so drunk on you?