Poem: Breakfast at CR

BY DANNY TULL

Staff Writer

“Eggs, bacon, grits, sausage!” One chant said, quickly followed by, “Keep it going.” But seldom are these chanters truly knowing, The source of their breakfast. I count myself lucky, for many a meal swipe has blessed me To feast and feast on the most sacred cuisine. The swipes have allowed access to UDairy that's free And an assortment of bagels that I divulge in with hot tea. For who knows when I shall have time or will To satisfy my hunger without an enormous mill. For the omelet man, with the finest of skill, prepares the most beautiful omelet, for my stomach to fill. Oh, the omelet man? Oh, the omelet man! How does one explain the omelet man? With his black apron and his black CR cap, It’s true he knows where it’s at. If you're new to the omelet station, Have no fear! For the omelet man in the mornings, Will always be here. He’ll teach you how to fill your cup and sign it And prepare your omelet in a style you’ll vibe with. Do you like your eggs yellow or white? Cheese: cheddar or American? On your cup you must write. Don’t forget your name, less you not be called, When your perfect folded egg is done, once and for all. “Drip-drip-drip” goes the pancake batter on the conveyor belt. In mere seconds you'll have two beautiful, fluffy pancakes. At first, I didn't know how I felt I’ve always been a waffle guy, But one bite to change my mind is all it takes. If hot food is not your vibe, No worries, I’ve got you. Check out the bakery or the cereal bar, Customizable to your likings. The milk pours slowly, Drowning the cereal in a milky tsunami, Though be careful not to let it sit too long Unless you like it soggy? Try mixing Frosted Flakes with Froot Loops Just to be silly, Or maybe add some fruit to your yogurt. It’s quite tasty, really. For me, the beverage that I most desire, Is an orange juice with ginger ale. Yeah, it’s fire. At the soda and juice fountains You'll find what you need To wash down your meal with the simplest of ease. Though it’s too early for Grill or True Balance meals, CR’s options are still good deals. My favorite part of the CR experience, which forces me to stay Are the friendly cashiers telling me to “Have a nice day!” I hope you enjoyed your visit, Be sure to come again. This has been your breakfast tour guide, For every time you eat at CR is a win.