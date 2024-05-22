Poem: Cupped hands

BY PERCY ALLEN III

Staff Writer

Live life with cupped hands.

Let life rush into them like water;

let life become a tiny pond.

Live life with cupped hands.

Feel your little pond slip through the crevices of your fingers.

Listen to the cascading symphony of rushing water.

Patter. Patter. Patter. Patter. Patter.

Live life with cupped hands.

Let them be without poise, let them be without tension.

You may not hold what does not wish to stay.

Sometimes, your pond may trickle into nothing.

But please, dear reader, do not cry.

I promise you that more life is on the way.

Live life with cupped hands.

Do not judge that which flows in.

Instead observe how it lifelessly floats and flits about.

New places, new spaces, new faces.

Cherish them all for their cerulean, temporary beauty.

Live life with cupped hands.

Wriggling Koi will leap,

diving gracefully into the past; irrepressibly irretrievable.

Your little pond will at times grow deep.

Your little pond will at times grow shallow.

Your little pond will at times leak and fall.

But do not grip it, do not crush it.

Is it not better to have a fickle pond,

than not have one at all?