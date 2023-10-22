Poem: Do not open that door

BY GABY NIEVES

Co-Managing Mosaic Editor

Before Betty’s boyfriend died, he said with sunken, sallow eyes, “Betty, do not open that door.” Betty knew the door he sorrowfully spoke of. The one that now stands three floors above “Betty, do not open that door.” It has been one month since Betty’s boyfriend died. And every day since she has cried and cried, alone, in the bare-bones mansion they were meant to restore. The hallway in the furthest corner of the third floor held at its end but one single door. The sight of it always gave Betty the creeps-galore. So Betty’s boyfriend promised he would take care of it, that Betty needn’t worry about or fret over renovating the room behind that door. But now Betty’s boyfriend is dead, and Betty simply could not get through her head, why his dying wish was “Betty, do not open that door.” The monsters under her bed fervently feasted on her fear. The skeletons in his closet were whispering in her ear. The voices in her head screamed scathingly, “Come here.” What was Betty’s boyfriend hiding behind that door? Betty couldn’t take it anymore. Filled with grief and a guilt she chose to ignore, Betty opened that third-floor door. And it was against this very door that Betty died. A fitting end for she who would never get to be, a bride.