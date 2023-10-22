Sunday, October 22, 2023

Poem: Do not open that door

MosaicCreative ContentPoem: Do not open that door
Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW

BY GABY NIEVES
Co-Managing Mosaic Editor




Before Betty’s boyfriend died,
he said with sunken, sallow eyes,
“Betty, do not open that door.”

Betty knew the door he sorrowfully spoke of.
The one that now stands three floors above
“Betty, do not open that door.”

It has been one month since Betty’s boyfriend died.
And every day since she has cried and cried,
alone, in the bare-bones mansion they were meant to restore.

The hallway in the furthest corner of the third floor
held at its end but one single door.
The sight of it always gave Betty the creeps-galore.

So Betty’s boyfriend promised he would take care of it,
that Betty needn’t worry about or fret
over renovating the room behind that door.

But now Betty’s boyfriend is dead,
and Betty simply could not get through her head,
why his dying wish was “Betty, do not open that door.”

The monsters under her bed
fervently feasted on her fear.

The skeletons in his closet
were whispering in her ear.

The voices in her head
screamed scathingly, “Come here.”

What was Betty’s boyfriend hiding behind that door?

Betty couldn’t take it anymore.
Filled with grief and a guilt she chose to ignore,
Betty opened that third-floor door.

And it was against this very door that Betty died.
A fitting end for she who would never get to be,
a bride.

GET THE LATEST CAMPUS NEWS

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check out our other content

Check out other tags:

" Kim Kardashian" Midnight Muse Studio"2013 caa tournament""A Charlie Brown Christmas""A Nightmare Before Christmas"

Most Popular Articles

The University of Delaware's Independent Student Newspaper

Explore

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Newspaper Theme.