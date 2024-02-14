Poem: Effeuiller la marguerite

BY PERCY ALLEN III

Why couldn’t I have just been normal?

Writhing in a hellscape of othering – who would ever want someone like me?

Someone so radiant? So noticeable? So angry?

Would things be easier if I was regular?

Has wearing what makes me unique on my sleeve led me to a life that is overrun by grief?

I’ve realized that my pride is also the source of my cries,

My pleas that, one day, I will have someone with whom I can share my life.

Why must I be constantly reminded of how much I am unwanted?

I’m alienated even in my own community;

Too feminine to be attractive, too dark to be attractive.

Is that why everyone that I desire doesn’t even let their eyes meet my own?

Is that why I am constantly perceived but never truly seen?

Is all that I am and all that I love the reason why I am still alone?

Maybe, then, I could fix all of this.

Maybe I could be like them, if only for a day.

Become someone so normal, so boring that I would devolve into nothing.

Surely then I’d be loved,

I’d finally be chosen,

The smoldering loneliness in my chest would go away!

But that is only a dream.

Tears roll down my cheeks in a leaky-eyed stream.

I find it hard to believe that love ever comes for people like me.

Can my love – can queer love – grow old?

Can it burn slowly, unflinchingly?

Could I one day look into someone’s eyes and choose to love them again and again?

Tonight, no matter how hard I try,

I don’t believe so.

So I’ll waste the night away again,

Playing Euffeuiller la marguerite on a lifeless screen.

Swipe – he loves me,

Swipe – he loves me not.