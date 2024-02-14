Poem: Effeuiller la marguerite

BY PERCY ALLEN III
Staff Reporter
Why couldn’t I have just been normal?
Writhing in a hellscape of othering – who would ever want someone like me?
Someone so radiant? So noticeable? So angry?
Would things be easier if I was regular?
Has wearing what makes me unique on my sleeve led me to a life that is overrun by grief?
I’ve realized that my pride is also the source of my cries,
My pleas that, one day, I will have someone with whom I can share my life.
Why must I be constantly reminded of how much I am unwanted?
I’m alienated even in my own community;
Too feminine to be attractive, too dark to be attractive.
Is that why everyone that I desire doesn’t even let their eyes meet my own?
Is that why I am constantly perceived but never truly seen?
Is all that I am and all that I love the reason why I am still alone?
Maybe, then, I could fix all of this.
Maybe I could be like them, if only for a day.
Become someone so normal, so boring that I would devolve into nothing.
Surely then I’d be loved,
I’d finally be chosen,
The smoldering loneliness in my chest would go away!
But that is only a dream.
Tears roll down my cheeks in a leaky-eyed stream.
I find it hard to believe that love ever comes for people like me.
Can my love – can queer love – grow old?
Can it burn slowly, unflinchingly?
Could I one day look into someone’s eyes and choose to love them again and again?
Tonight, no matter how hard I try,
I don’t believe so.
So I’ll waste the night away again,
Playing Euffeuiller la marguerite on a lifeless screen.
Swipe – he loves me,
Swipe – he loves me not.