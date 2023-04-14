Poem: I got a bid from Oozma Kappa

BY GABY NIEVES
Co-Managing Mosaic Editor
So many fraternities,
so many sororities,
so many Greek letters
to choose from.
Pi, Phi, Psi,
Xi?
No, I don’t know how to pronounce them,
nor do I care to learn,
because there is only one frat’s
which friendship I wish to earn.
And thus I present, reason number one
for why my dream fraternity
cannot be outdone:
You can look at its name
and not have to ask yourself
“Um… what’s that say?”
You just sound out what you see
and everything will turn out OK —
A fact that leads me
to reason number two
for why my dream fraternity
is the best, through and through:
Its abbreviation is literally OK.
Can any other fraternity or sorority
say the same?
No, they cannot,
which can only mean one thing —
all other groups in Greek life
are less than OK.
Yikes.
So. Not. Slay.
Slaying, of course,
being the topic that brings me
to reason number three
for why my dream fraternity
is GOATed, guaranteed:
They won the Scare Games.
There go the Champions of Screams!
You really think your fraternity
could survive the Toxicity Challenge?
Avoid the Parent?
Don’t Scare the Teen?
Are you sure your sorority
would come out of Hide and Sneak
or Simulated Scare
unscathed?
No, I didn’t think so.
Which is why I’m rushing Oozma Kappa
this Delaware spring,
in hopes of joining the ranks
of such frat-brother greats
as James P. “Sulley” Sullivan
and Michael “Mike” Wazowski.