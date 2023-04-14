Poem: I got a bid from Oozma Kappa

BY GABY NIEVES

Co-Managing Mosaic Editor

So many fraternities,

so many sororities,

so many Greek letters

to choose from.

Pi, Phi, Psi,

Xi?

No, I don’t know how to pronounce them,

nor do I care to learn,

because there is only one frat’s

which friendship I wish to earn.

And thus I present, reason number one

for why my dream fraternity

cannot be outdone:

You can look at its name

and not have to ask yourself

“Um… what’s that say?”

You just sound out what you see

and everything will turn out OK —

A fact that leads me

to reason number two

for why my dream fraternity

is the best, through and through:

Its abbreviation is literally OK.

Can any other fraternity or sorority

say the same?

No, they cannot,

which can only mean one thing —

all other groups in Greek life

are less than OK.

Yikes.

So. Not. Slay.

Slaying, of course,

being the topic that brings me

to reason number three

for why my dream fraternity

is GOATed, guaranteed:

They won the Scare Games.

There go the Champions of Screams!

You really think your fraternity

could survive the Toxicity Challenge?

Avoid the Parent?

Don’t Scare the Teen?

Are you sure your sorority

would come out of Hide and Sneak

or Simulated Scare

unscathed?

No, I didn’t think so.

Which is why I’m rushing Oozma Kappa

this Delaware spring,

in hopes of joining the ranks

of such frat-brother greats

as James P. “Sulley” Sullivan

and Michael “Mike” Wazowski.